Lena Dunham's Most Daring Beauty Looks, from a Platinum Bob to a Messy Pixie

Since the debut of her film Tiny Furniture, Girls creator and star Lena Dunham has been a red carpet mainstay. With a style that's as adventurous and bold as her personality, Dunham has proved that she is never afraid to express herself with her clothing . Throughout the years, Dunham has tried various hairstyles from messy pixies to blunt bobs, and a wide range of colors. And although the actress can keep her look natural from time to time, the Golden Globe winner is never afraid to amp up her look with a turquoise smoky eye or satin, red lip. Here, we take a look at Dunham's most daring beauty moments on the red carpet.