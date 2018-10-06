Photograph of Leonor Fini in Arcachon, 1940. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Leonor Fini, The Alcove/Self-Portrait with Nico Papatakis (L’Alcôve/Autoportrait avec Nico Papatakis), 1941. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Leonor Fini, The Blind Ones (Les Aveugles), 1968. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Photograph of Leonor Fini in Paris, circa 1938. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Leonor Fini, Male Nude/Portrait of Nico Papatakis (Nu/Portrait de Nico Papatakis), 1942. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Leonor Fini In the tower (Dans la tour), 1952. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Photograph of Leonor Fini, Max Ernst, and Enrico Colombotto Rosso in Nonza, Corsica, circa 1965. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Leonor Fini, The Botany Lesson (La Leçon de botanique), 1974. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Leonor Fini, Woman in Armor I (Femme en armure I), circa 1938. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Photograph of Leonor Fini in Nonza, Corsica, 1967. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.
Leonor Fini, Portrait of a Woman with Acanthus Leaves (Portrait de femme aux feuilles d’acanthe), 1946. Featured in the exhibition "Leonor Fini: Theatre of Desire, 1930-1990," on view at the Museum of Sex in New York through May 2019.