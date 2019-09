Libras live with style —and not just when it comes to fashion. And so while it's been an existential month for the sign, the arrival of Libra season on Monday means they're about to take things up a notch—and that's saying something, given that Kim Kardashian is among the celebrity Libras who'll be celebrating in the weeks to come. With Gwen Stefani's 50th birthday as the kickoff, October will bring milestones for soon-to-be 21-year-old Amandla Stenberg, and soon-to-be 35-year-old Avril Lavigne. See which other celebrity Libras will be joining in the festivities in the month to come, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Cardi B, with a look back at their best portraits in W, here.