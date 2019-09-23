Astrology

Celebrate Libra Season With Kim Kardashian, Avril Lavigne, and Gwyneth Paltrow

Libras live with style—and not just when it comes to fashion. And so while it's been an existential month for the sign, the arrival of Libra season on Monday means they're about to take things up a notch—and that's saying something, given that Kim Kardashian is among the celebrity Libras who'll be celebrating in the weeks to come. With Gwen Stefani's 50th birthday as the kickoff, October will bring milestones for soon-to-be 21-year-old Amandla Stenberg, and soon-to-be 35-year-old Avril Lavigne. See which other celebrity Libras will be joining in the festivities in the month to come, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Cardi B, with a look back at their best portraits in W, here.
Cardi B
Mickalene Thomas
Cardi B, born October 11, photographed by Mickalene Thomas for W Magazine, August 2018.

Caitlin Cronenberg
Donald Glover, born September 25th, photographed by Caitlin Cronenberg for W Magazine, 2015.

Sophie Olmsted
Gwen Stefani, born October 3rd, photographed by Sophie Olmsted for W Magazine, September 2005.

Sebastian Kim
Naomi Watts, born September 28th, photographed by Sebastian Kim for W Magazine, June 2011.

Katherine Wolkoff
Avril Lavigne, born September 27th, photographed by Katherine Wolkoff for W Magazine, March 2007.

Mario Sorrenti
Amandla Stenberg, born October 23rd, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2017.

Mark Seliger
Kim Kardashian, born October 21st, photographed by Mark Seliger for W Magazine, November 2010.

Caitlin Cronenberg
André Leon Talley, born October 16th, photographed by Caitlin Cronenberg for W Magazine, 2017.

Willy Vanderperre
Alicia Vikander, born October 3rd, photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, April 2015.

Peter Lindbergh
Brie Larson, born October 1st, photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Tim Walker
Marion Cotillard, born September 30th, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2012.

David Turner
Barbara Walters, born September 25th, photographed by David Turner for W Magazine, April 1992.

Ari Marcopoulos
Liev Schreiber, born October 4th, photographed by Ari Marcopoulos for W Magazine, October 2008.

Steven Klein
Gwyneth Paltrow, born September 27th, photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, September 2007.

Stefan Ruiz
Steve McQueen, born October 9th, photographed by Stefan Ruiz for W Magazine, January 2014.

Coral von Zumwalt
Jason Reitman, born October 19th, photographed by Coral von Zumwalt for W Magazine, March 2006.

Michael Thompson
Catherine Zeta-Jones, born September 25th, photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, July 2004.

Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Michael Douglas, born September 25th, photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, February 2011.

Juergen Teller
Freida Pinto, born October 18th, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

Craig McDean
Viggo Mortensen, born October 20th, photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

AstrologyLibra