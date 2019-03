Lili Reinhart and Dylan Sprouse Came Out to Support Cole Sprouse's New Film

After a truly devastating week for the cast of Riverdale, following the untimely death of Luke Perry , who passed away from a stroke on Monday, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had reason to celebrate on Thursday evening, with the world premiere of Sprouse's new film Five Feet Apart. "The last few days have been hard on all of us... and this film touches you in a way that makes you feel incredibly grateful to be with the people you love," Reinhart wrote on Instagram. Also joining the couple on the red carpet was Sprouse's twin brother Dylan, though it wasn't quite a double date as girlfriend Barbara Palvin was missing in action. Also this week, Brie Larson premiered the long awaited Captain Marvel while wearing a sparkly two-piece ensemble by Rodarte , and not to be upstaged, Julianne Moore debuted her own new film, Gloria Bell, in a fluffy feathered dress. Here, the best party pictures of the week.