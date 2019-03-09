Party People

Lili Reinhart and Dylan Sprouse Came Out to Support Cole Sprouse's New Film

After a truly devastating week for the cast of Riverdale, following the untimely death of Luke Perry, who passed away from a stroke on Monday, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had reason to celebrate on Thursday evening, with the world premiere of Sprouse's new film Five Feet Apart. "The last few days have been hard on all of us... and this film touches you in a way that makes you feel incredibly grateful to be with the people you love," Reinhart wrote on Instagram. Also joining the couple on the red carpet was Sprouse's twin brother Dylan, though it wasn't quite a double date as girlfriend Barbara Palvin was missing in action. Also this week, Brie Larson premiered the long awaited Captain Marvel while wearing a sparkly two-piece ensemble by Rodarte, and not to be upstaged, Julianne Moore debuted her own new film, Gloria Bell, in a fluffy feathered dress. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
Premiere Of Lionsgate&#39;s &quot;Five Feet Apart&quot; - Red Carpet
Kevin Winter
1/10

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse arrive at the premiere of CBS Films' "Five Feet Apart" at the Fox Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter
2/10

Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse arrive at the premiere of CBS Films' "Five Feet Apart" at the Fox Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison
3/10

Moises Arias and Haley Lu Richardson attend the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Five Feet Apart" at Fox Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Noam Galai
4/10

Brandon Maxwell and Karlie Kloss attend Bravo's "Project Runway" New York Premiere at Vandal on March 07, 2019 in New York City.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com
5/10

Oprah Winfrey attends Oprah Winfrey, Agnes Gund & Miss Porter's School Celebrate By Women, For Tomorrow's Women at Sotheby's in New York.

Johanna Siring
6/10

Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley Cook attend Zadig & Voltaire Hosts Party for Planned Parenthood in New York City.

Patrick Lewis
7/10

Julianne Moore attends a New York Special Screening of "Gloria Bell".

Jamie McCarthy
8/10

Brie Larson and Annette Bening attend the "Captain Marvel" screening at Henry R. Luce Auditorium at Brookfield Place on March 6, 2019 in New York City.

Paul Bruinooge
9/10

Debra Messing and Annette Bening attend The Cinema Society With Synchrony Bank And FIJI Water Host The After Party For Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" at Four Seasons Residences on March 6, 2019 in New York.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
10/10

Isabella Boylston attends W and Hudson Yards celebrate W Magazine's Volume II at 15 Hudson Yards.

Keywords

Lili ReinhartCole SprouseDylan Sprouse