Lily-Rose Depp’s Best Dressed Moments

After entering the spotlight in 2014 with a role in the movie Tusk at just 15-years-old, Lily-Rose Depp has been a regular in the front row Chanel Haute Couture shows , film festivals, and red carpets around the globe. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has developed a style all her own, though she does have a striking preference for Chanel (she's known designer Karl Lagerfeld since she was a baby, and is the face of the brand's Chanel No.5 L'eau scent after all). The young actress isn't slowing down anytime soon either. She has upcoming roles in Netflix's The King alongside Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson (she'll play the queen consort Catherine of Valois), Moose Jaws the finale of the Kevin Smith-directed True North trilogy she began with Tusk, and the upcoming French teen mystery Savage. We'll probably be seeing lots more of Depp for years to come, but for now here's some of her best looks from her few short years in the spotlight.