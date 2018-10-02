Lily-Rose Depp’s Best Dressed Moments

For Chanel’s Salzburg New York show, Depp arrive prepared—in a mid-riff bearing ensemble in icy blue.
Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage.
At Moschino’s Barbie-themed Coachella bash, Depp power clashed in a two-piece navy suit and with a black tank. Jil Sander would approve.
Photo by BFAnyc.com.
On set, the actress mastered L.A. grunge by pairing Doc Martens with boyish denim and a slouchy tank.
Photo by Getty Images.
Walking in arm-and-arm with actress Lily Collins, Lily-Rose Depp looked prim and proper in a little black dress and silver headband at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris.
Photo by Getty Images.
After her hitting the Chanel casino, the young starlet stepped out in a more down-to-earth ensemble with her mother in Paris. It turns out style can be inherited.
Photo by Getty Images.
Depp attended the Chanel Spring presentation in October 2015 with mother Vanessa Paradis — they sat front row with photographer Jean-Paul Goude as models filed past. Photo by Getty Images.
This year, Depp has made the full festival circuit — prior to Cannes, she attended Sundance, making an appearance in a pair of silk trousers and white t-shirt with a layered jacket. Photo by Getty Images.
Continuing her all-Chanel-everything trend, Depp made her Met Gala debut in an ensemble by Lagerfeld at the May 2016 event. Photo by Getty Images.
In a matching Chanel hoodie and shorts and bright red-orange heels, Depp appears at the photocall for her film The Dancer, in which she stars as modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan, in May 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Channeling Isadora at the premiere of I, Daniel Black, Depp took to the red carpet in an off-the-shoulders Chanel gown alongside costar Soko on May 13th, 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp arrives at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp attends the Opening Gala dinner during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp attends the 2017 WWD Honors at The Pierre Hotel on October 24, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp is seen arriving at Chanel Fashion Show during Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Laetitia Casta and Lily-Rose Depp attend 'L'Homme Fidele' (A Faithful Men) Photocall at Aquarium on September 22, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lily Rose Depp attends Vogue Foundation Dinner Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019 at Musee Galliera on July 3, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp attends 2018 HFPA and InStyle's TIFF Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel on September 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lily-Rose Depp attends "A Faithful Man" Premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.