It'll be quite a few months until the V&A opens its new photography center in October, but thanks to Paul McCartney , the space is already off to a great start; this week, the former Beatle made a donation to the museum that's ensured its permanent collection will be studded with dozens of personal pics of icons like Jimi Hendrix and McCartney himself. It was, in fact, his wife Linda McCartney who took all of the images, which span from the 1960s to the 1990s. Since her death from breast cancer in 1998, at just 56, her daughter Mary —who famously appears as a baby stowed away in Paul's jacket on the cover of his McCartney album—has made sure to keep up the family photo-taking legacy. And now Linda's Polaroids are almost as easily accessible as Mary's iPhone snapshots . Ahead of the center's opening, take a peek, here, at some of the 63 photos set to be exhibited—from Paul balancing on a wooden fence in just a bathrobe to their designer daughter Stella McCartney in her early twenties, the year before she got Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell to walk the show that marked her graduation from Central Saint Martins.