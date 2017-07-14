Spring 2018

Linder's Early 2000s-Inspired Men's Collection Would Make Paris Hilton Proud

At this point, it's impossible to ignore that the early 2000s are back, thanks to the decade's fearless leader, Paris Hilton. We saw it on the women's runways, with designers like Vetements doing Juicy Couture tracksuits, and Paco Rabanne bringing back chainmail dresses. And on Wednesday afternoon at New York Fashion Week: Men's, the rising label, Linder, founded by Sam Linder and Kirk Millar, proved that men can, and will, participate in the throwback trend, too. The Spring 2018 collection, which the designers showed with an intimate presentation at their Gramercy townhouse, was inspired by early Aughts music videos and featured rhinestone belts and embellished t-shirts, wide-leg jeans reminiscent of True Religion and JNCO, as well as parachute pants, patent leather jackets, and platform flip flops. Overall, Linder succeeded in taking lowbrow signifiers and turning them into luxury staples fit for a weekend in Fire Island or Paris Hilton's Ibiza rave. Someone should tell Hilton's boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka.
Credit
Backstage before the presentation of Linder&#39;s fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men&#39;s.
Photo by Driely S.
1/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
2/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
3/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
4/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
5/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
6/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
7/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
8/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
9/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
10/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
11/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
12/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
13/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
14/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
15/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
16/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
17/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
18/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
19/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
20/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
21/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
22/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
23/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
24/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
25/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
26/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
27/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
28/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
29/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
30/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
31/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
32/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
33/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Photo by Driely S.
34/34

Backstage before the presentation of Linder's fall/winter 2017 collection, presented in New York City during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Keywords

2000 SEarly 2000 SParis HiltonLinderFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekNyfwm