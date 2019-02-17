All the Best Looks of London Fashion Week Fall 2019 So Far

London Fashion Week has it all - from the romance of beloved brands like Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha (whose show delighted guest with unexpected appearances by Chloë Sevigny, Lindsay Wixon, and Lily Cole) to the edge that has drawn so many creatives from elsewhere to London in the first place. Matty Bovan, whose fantastical work could fall into either category, pleased with his printed creations, made from Liberty fabrics and crochet. Alexa Chung also showed at the beginning of London Fashion Week, and loved a certain vintage-inspired look that she created so much she actually wore the same look out for her final bow. There is still so much more to come during London Fashion Week - Victoria Beckham, and Burberry, among others - but here are the best runway looks thus far from the English capital. Need to catch up on New York Fashion Week? All the best looks from NYFW Fall 2019 shows, here.
Simone Rocha
1/6

Simone Rocha

Simone Rochas’s collection was perhaps her best yet, marrying princess themes with a pink edge. The excitement in the room was palpable, even from a notoriously stoic fashion crowd.

2/6

ALEXACHUNG

The theme for Alexa Chung’s Fall 2019 show was “Off the Grid,” but she stayed true to her signature style, including this vintage-inspired dress, which she also wore for her final bow.

John Phillips/BFC
3/6

Halpern

The Halpern girl grew up this season with elevated silhouettes from the partywear friendly brand — but that doesn’t mean there was any less glitz.

Victor VIRGILE
4/6

Matty Bovan

Can't decide what to wear? Throw it all on, a la Matty Bovan. Believe it or not, this brown leather corset was one of the show's more tame looks.

Estrop
5/6

Molly Goddard

We may still be a ways off from Killing Eve season two, but when it premieres, Jodie Comer's Villanelle will have plenty of new frothy Molly Goddard options to add to her wardrobe. This season, the puffs of tulle were worn over slacks for a cool edge.

Estrop
6/6

Ports 1961

Who wouldn't want a chic, dove grey trench in their wardrobe? Deconstructed sleeves make the classic piece modern.

Keywords

London Fashion Week