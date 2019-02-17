All the Best Looks of London Fashion Week Fall 2019 So Far

Simone Rochas’s collection was perhaps her best yet, marrying princess themes with a pink edge. The excitement in the room was palpable, even from a notoriously stoic fashion crowd.
The theme for Alexa Chung’s Fall 2019 show was “Off the Grid,” but she stayed true to her signature style, including this vintage-inspired dress, which she also wore for her final bow.
The Halpern girl grew up this season with elevated silhouettes from the partywear friendly brand — but that doesn’t mean there was any less glitz.
Can't decide what to wear? Throw it all on, a la Matty Bovan. Believe it or not, this brown leather corset was one of the show's more tame looks.
We may still be a ways off from Killing Eve season two, but when it premieres, Jodie Comer's Villanelle will have plenty of new frothy Molly Goddard options to add to her wardrobe. This season, the puffs of tulle were worn over slacks for a cool edge.
Who wouldn't want a chic, dove grey trench in their wardrobe? Deconstructed sleeves make the classic piece modern.