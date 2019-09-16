LFW

All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week may be the shortest of the four main Fashion Weeks, but celebrities are already making the most of it. This time around, even eight-year-old Harper Beckham turned up to take in her mom Victoria Beckham's spring/summer 2020 show with the rest of her family—not to mention Helen Mirren, Karen Elson, and Billy Porter, who also sat front row. (The latter, an even more welcome addition to the usual roster, has been practically everywhere.) So far, there have been some surprise appearances, too: Christina Aguilera took in the runways of both J.W. Anderson and Christopher Kane, standing out in elbow-length gloves, no less. See who else has turned up (and had the best street style) so far, from Miss Fame to Maisie Williams, here.
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera attends the JW Anderson front row during London Fashion Week September 2019 at Yeomanry House on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Emmanuelle Alt, Edward Enninful, Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week September 2019 at British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on September 15, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Billy Porter attends the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week September 2019 at British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on September 15, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Helen Mirren, Karen Elson and Sinead Burke attend the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week September 2019 at British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on September 15, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ed Westwick attends the Julien Macdonald show during London Fashion Week September 2019 at Southwark Cathedral on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Alexa Chung attends the Simone Rocha front row during London Fashion Week September 2019 at the Alexandra Palace Theatre on September 15, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Aquaria, Billy Porter, and Miss Fame during London Fashion Week September 2019 on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Adwoa Aboah attends the Molly Goddard show during London Fashion Week September 2019 on September 14, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Anna Brewster, Bel Powley, Jorja Smith, Maisie Williams, and Reuben Selby attend the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week September 2019 on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sabrina Elba attends the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week September 2019 at British Foreign and Commonwealth Office on September 15, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Maisie Williams attends the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week September 2019 on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Adam Smith, Billy Porter, Naomie Ackie, Daisy Bevan and Rhea Dillon attend the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week September 2019 on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pixie Geldof attends the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week September 2019 at Hawley Wharf on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lottie Moss and Mary Charteris attend the David Koma front row during London Fashion Week September 2019at The Leadenhall Building on September 15, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Sonny Hall and Iris Law attend the spring/summer 2020 J.W. Anderson show during London Fashion Week September 2019 at Yeomanry House on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Daisy Lowe, Nick Grimshaw, and Ella Eyre attend the House Of Holland front row during London Fashion Week September 2019 on September 14, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

