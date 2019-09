The street style at New York Fashion Week was essentially an ode to the final weeks of summer, but just a day or two into the spring/summer 2020 season of London Fashion Week, it's clear that street style stars have now set their eyes on fall. As usual , they're also keeping things as eclectic as ever; stand-outs so far include statement sunglasses, leather trousers, python trench coats, and enough innovative layering to make your head start to spin. This season, the beauty looks are particularly out there, too: Just a day or two in, there have already been sightings of black lipstick, electric blue eyeliner, and ponytails in a very on-trend slime green . See those looks and more of the best to take over the streets so far—and give the runways of J.W. Anderson, Christopher Kane, and more a run for their money—here.