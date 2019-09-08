Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.