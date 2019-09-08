NYFW

New York Fashion Week's Street Style Stars Are Here to Remind You It's Still Summer

New York Fashion Week kicked off on a rather dreary Friday, but the weekend quickly brought clear skies—and, by extension, the usual chance for street style stars to shine. Names like Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss—plus her model daughter Lila—have taken over the front rows, but the sidewalks remain reserved for fashion's finest peacocks, who've so far kicked off the spring/summer 2020 season with everything from corsets to netted tank tops. The aesthetics may vary between, say, monochrome devotees and hype beasts, but there's already at least one thing everyone can agree on when it comes to accessories: sunglasses, which have already shown up in pretty much every shape and size you can imagine. See the best of the lot up-close and in the wild, here.
2019 Adam Katz Sinding
Street style in New York City during New York fashion week on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

