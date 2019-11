From The Magazine

Louis Vuitton's Resort Collection is Retro-Futuristic, Tough-Edged Chic Forget about flimsy sundresses: Take a stand in body-skimming leather, mirrored embellishments and steel-toed combat boots. Nicolas Ghesquière's resort 2020 collection, photographed for W at the Eero Saarinen-designed TWA Flight Center (where the runway show was staged last spring), takes some of its cues from New York City's architectural history. "On my first trip to New York, I was fascinated by the incredible craftsmanship of the Art Deco buildings," Ghesquière told W. "I tried to go back to those emotions with this collection. It's about a rediscovery of American heritage." Here, a selection of standout looks from the collection, from festive, sculptural capes and jewel-encrusted party dresses to demure suiting. The golden age of travel may be over for the rest of us, but it never will be for Vuitton.