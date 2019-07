Louis Vuitton's New Pop-Up Shop Is the Visual Equivalent of Getting Slimed

On a recent on the Lower East Side, passersby stopped in their tracks to gawk—not at Lindsay Lohan or any of the other guests who made it out to the opening of Louis Vuitton 's latest pop-up shop, but at the trash bags on the sidewalk outside that laid at their feet. At the behest of Virgil Abloh , they'd been painted slime green—as had practically everything else in their vicinity, from a bicycle and a mailbox to the building's brick façade. Until July 21, 2019, they serve as a warning of sorts for those brave enough to step inside, at which point they'll undergo the visual equivalent of getting Nickelodeon-style slimed. The mannequins are green; the the working PlayStation is green; the plants are extra green. In fact, the only things that aren't green are the ones that you can actually buy. Most are from Vuitton's fall/2019 menswear collection, which was one of the few since Abloh's appointment as artistic director of Louis Vuitton men's that hasn't driven the internet wild . Suffice to say, that's no longer the case.