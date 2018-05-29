Resort 2018

Louis Vuitton Resort 2018: Emma Stone and Justin Theroux Trek to a Hilltop Museum in France

With a handful of Louis Vuitton's many celebrity muses, including Jennifer Connelly, Ruth Negga, Justin Theroux, Laura Harrier, and, of course, Emma Stone, on hand, designer Nicolas Ghesquière showed his latest resort collection for the house in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, a hilltop town in the South of France with a regular population of less than 4,000, on Monday evening. After bringing Louis to the Louvre for the recent Fall 2018 collection, Ghesquière apparently has quite taken to staging fashion shows in the middle of art museums (or perhaps we should say more specifically he has taken to staging Vuitton fashion shows in museums. He signed a new contract with the house last week). The exact location of this show was in the sculpture garden of the Fondation Maeght, an independent art museum with a collection that's a who's who of Modern greats. The clothes, as always, were artistically eclectic: plenty of blazers proportioned to make a statement, boldly mixed patterns, and an overall vibe that mixed executive power dressing with delicate femininity. The beauty was mostly of the understated and natural variety, save for the handful of models who walked the runway with fireballs painted upon their foreheads. See all the celebrities that populated the front row and a selection of some of the best looks that populated the runway here.
Justin Theroux in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.
Justin Theroux in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

Mark Ronson in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

Emma Stone in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

Jennifer Connelly in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

Laura Harrier in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

Luka Sabbat in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

Ruth Negga in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

Lea Seydoux in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

Sophie Turner in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Louis Vuitton Resort 2019 runway show at the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France on Monday, May 28th. Photo by Jake Hateley for W Magazine.

