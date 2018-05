With a handful of Louis Vuitton 's many celebrity muses, including Jennifer Connelly, Ruth Negga, Justin Theroux, Laura Harrier, and, of course, Emma Stone , on hand, designer Nicolas Ghesquière showed his latest resort collection for the house in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, a hilltop town in the South of France with a regular population of less than 4,000, on Monday evening. After bringing Louis to the Louvre for the recent Fall 2018 collection, Ghesquière apparently has quite taken to staging fashion shows in the middle of art museums (or perhaps we should say more specifically he has taken to staging Vuitton fashion shows in museums. He signed a new contract with the house last week). The exact location of this show was in the sculpture garden of the Fondation Maeght, an independent art museum with a collection that's a who's who of Modern greats. The clothes, as always, were artistically eclectic: plenty of blazers proportioned to make a statement, boldly mixed patterns, and an overall vibe that mixed executive power dressing with delicate femininity. The beauty was mostly of the understated and natural variety, save for the handful of models who walked the runway with fireballs painted upon their foreheads. See all the celebrities that populated the front row and a selection of some of the best looks that populated the runway here.