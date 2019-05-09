Guests at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Guests at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Guests at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Guests at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Guests at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Guests at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.