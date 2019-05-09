Resort 2020

Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 Made JFK Airport Very Chic

The last time a fashion show was held at JFK Airport's historic (and abandoned) TWA Flight Center was during a scene from the 2018 summer blockbuster, Ocean's 8. But on Wednesday night, Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière touched down at JFK to bring his Resort 2020 collection into the fold. With its resemblance to a spacecraft, the flight center evokes the feeling of a futurist ideal that could have only been created in the middle of the 20th century. On the runway, however, there was no typical midcentury jetset style on display. It's hard to tell exactly which era or decade the models might have emerged from (1950s rockabilly pompadours met 1980s exaggerated shoulders), but perhaps that may be because they are representative of the future. Get a deeper look at Ghesquière's Resort collection, here.
Guests at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Serichai Traipoom
1/25

On the runway at the 2020 Louis Vuitton Resort show in New York City on Wednesday, May 9th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
8/25

