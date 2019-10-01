PFW

Sophie Stole the Show at Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2020

It’s been nearly two years since the Scottish musician and producer Sophie released the music video for "It’s Okay to Cry," marking the first time the formerly anonymous musician and producer used her own voice and image in her work. And yet, that didn’t detract from the grand effect when an extended version of the video served as the monumental backdrop of Louis Vuitton's spring/summer 2020 show on Tuesday, blaring a message of self acceptance—particularly regarding gender identity—through the Louvre's Cour Carrée. As skies in the background changed from pink to purple to blue, models did their best to draw the audience's attention back to Nicolas Ghesquière's latest collection, made up of colorful takes on three-piece suits, sweater vests, ruffled miniskirts, and baggy mini-dresses. This being Vuitton, there were also leather, monogrammed accessories, including a clutch in the shape of a VHS tape. Hit the runway for a closer look, here.
On the runway at Louis Vuitton SS20
Louis VuittonParis Fashion Week