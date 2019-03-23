Us

Lupita Nyong'o's Us Press Tour Looks Prove That Even the Macabre Can Be Chic

In Jordan Peele's Us, Lupita Nyong'o gives two chilling performances, one as former dancer Adelaide Wilson and the other as her doppelgänger, who shows up to terrify the Wilson family during a vacation in Santa Cruz. Diehard fanatics of the horror genre and those who hail the film's director as a modern-day genius have already found Us to be as disturbing as it is groundbreaking, with many citing Nyong'o's performance as a highlight. As for the actress's style on the film's press tour, her looks have run the gamut from creepy (those blood-red and gold colored contacts were admittedly unsettling) to chic. But what all of those far-ranging looks from the actress boil down to is that everything looks good on Nyong'o, whether she's trying to scare you or not. The ultimate anthology of all of Nyong'o's Us press tour looks, here.
Lupita Nyong'o attends the premiere of Us at the Paramount Theater during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 8, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o at BBC Radio 2 on March 15, 2019, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke sit down with ABC News's Chris Connelly to discuss Us. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o attends a screening of Us at Howard University on March 20, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o is seen on March 18, 2019, in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o is seen on March 18, 2019, in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o attends Twitter's #SheInspiresMe brunch during SXSW at #TwitterHouse on March 8, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o is seen on the set of Un Nuevo Dia at Miami's Telemundo Center to promote Us on March 21, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the premiere of Little Monsters during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Paramount Theater on March 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o is seen outside Good Morning America on March 19, 2019, in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the screening of Us at Picturehouse Central on March 14, 2019, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Us New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on March 19, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

