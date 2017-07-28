National Lipstick Day

10 MAC Lipsticks To Stock Up on (for Free!) on National Lipstick Day

Everyone chooses to celebrate National Lipstick Day in their own way--some emulate the world's biggest stars with a bold pout, others choose to ignore it. MAC Cosmetics, on the other hand, is using the holiday to give away free lipstick this Saturday. Even better--there's no catch. This is not a free gift with purchase, or anything like that, it's just a lipstick giveaway. MAC has a lot of options, from bold and dramatic shades of burgundy, purple and crimson to delicate shades of rose, mauve and coral, in all finishes of matte, satin and sheer, so there's a perfect shade for everyone. Here, 10 W editors share their favorite MAC lipsticks to help you get inspired this weekend.
"I like bold fuchsias in the summer to kick up the look a few notches." - Alyssa Pena, Fashion Credits Editor

MAC Lipstick in All Fired Up, $17, maccosmetics.com

"The red lipstick has some orange hues that work really well with my skin tone, which is on the paler side. Paired with a strong brow it's all you really need to put on!" - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant

MAC Lipstick in Dangerous, $17, maccosmetics.com

"My go-to shade for a perfectly stained coral red lip that I pair with a sleek cat eye for an always stunning finish." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant

MAC Lipstick in Relentlessly Red, $17, maccosmetics.com

"Brave" is my go-to lipstick for when I want to add a neutral pop of color to my look. The satin finish and mauve shade add a playful touch of drama that is perfect for a night out." - Meredith Jayme, Jewelry Assistant

MAC Lipstick in Brave, $17, maccosmetics.com

"It’s all in the name. When you put it on you don’t have to worry about complimenting it with any additional makeup; it’s a badass look that speaks for itself." - Karine Benzaria, Video Producer

MAC Lipstick in Heroine, $17, maccosmetics.com

"It's the perfect coral peach shade that adds just a touch of color to my natural summer look." - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant

MAC Lipstick in Runway Hit, $17, maccosmetics.com

"It's a step above the average nude lip that adds a slight rosiness to your lips." - Gabriella de Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant

MAC Lipstick in Modesty, $17, maccosmetics.com

"It’s a bold look without the cliché of red." - Rebecca Scolnick, Video Producer

MAC Lipstick in Instigator, $17, maccosmetics.com

"A sheer grapefruit pink will brighten up my face, and go with any outfit. It'll even show off a summer tan." Mia Adorante, Beauty and health Editor

MAC Lipstick in See Sheer, $17, maccosmetics.com

"Finding the perfect red lipstick can be a fool's errand, so thank god there is Ruby Woo. The Internet says it is the ultimate universal red, and the Internet never lies. Well, at least not in this case." - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Fashion News Editor

MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17, maccosmetics.com

