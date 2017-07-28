"I like bold fuchsias in the summer to kick up the look a few notches." - Alyssa Pena, Fashion Credits Editor
MAC Lipstick in All Fired Up, $17, maccosmetics.com
"The red lipstick has some orange hues that work really well with my skin tone, which is on the paler side. Paired with a strong brow it's all you really need to put on!" - Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant
MAC Lipstick in Dangerous, $17, maccosmetics.com
"My go-to shade for a perfectly stained coral red lip that I pair with a sleek cat eye for an always stunning finish." - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Assistant
MAC Lipstick in Relentlessly Red, $17, maccosmetics.com
"Brave" is my go-to lipstick for when I want to add a neutral pop of color to my look. The satin finish and mauve shade add a playful touch of drama that is perfect for a night out." - Meredith Jayme, Jewelry Assistant
MAC Lipstick in Brave, $17, maccosmetics.com
"It’s all in the name. When you put it on you don’t have to worry about complimenting it with any additional makeup; it’s a badass look that speaks for itself." - Karine Benzaria, Video Producer
MAC Lipstick in Heroine, $17, maccosmetics.com
"It's the perfect coral peach shade that adds just a touch of color to my natural summer look." - Christy Key, Fashion Assistant
MAC Lipstick in Runway Hit, $17, maccosmetics.com
"It's a step above the average nude lip that adds a slight rosiness to your lips." - Gabriella de Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant
MAC Lipstick in Modesty, $17, maccosmetics.com
"It’s a bold look without the cliché of red." - Rebecca Scolnick, Video Producer
MAC Lipstick in Instigator, $17, maccosmetics.com
"A sheer grapefruit pink will brighten up my face, and go with any outfit. It'll even show off a summer tan." Mia Adorante, Beauty and health Editor
MAC Lipstick in See Sheer, $17, maccosmetics.com
"Finding the perfect red lipstick can be a fool's errand, so thank god there is Ruby Woo. The Internet says it is the ultimate universal red, and the Internet never lies. Well, at least not in this case." - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Fashion News Editor
MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17, maccosmetics.com