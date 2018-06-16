A Rare Glimpse at the Prized Pearls and Jewels That Once Adorned Marie Antoinette's Head

A diamond parure featuring 95 diamonds, including five solitaire diamonds that belonged to Marie Antoinette, Queen of France. Made for Louise of France the granddaughter of Charles X, King of France and mother of Robert I, Duke of Parma. Estimated $300,000 - 500,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.