A Rare Glimpse at the Prized Pearls and Jewels That Once Adorned Marie Antoinette's Head

Even before she famously lost it by guillotine, Marie Antoinette 's head figured prominently into her reputation, thanks to the bevy of jewelry it often hosted. So deep, in fact, was the Queen of France's passion of gems that it's thought to have in part led to not only her execution, but also the French Revolution, thanks to the so-called "Affair of the Diamond Necklace" in 1785, which found her and the rest of the monarchy caught up in a fraudulent scandal involving today's equivalent of around $14 million. It's no surprise, then, that before her attempted escape from France, she gathered up her collection and sent it off far from the Tuileries Palace for safekeeping, all the way to her nephew, the Austrian Emperor, in Vienna. After her death, they passed into the hands of her daughter, and from there into the hands of her niece and adopted daughter, thereby making their way over to the Bourbon-Parma family, who count Pope Paul III and the Holy Roman Emperors among their forebears. All that was, of course, centuries ago, but this month brought the announcement that Marie Antoinette's jewels will be seen for the first time in 200 years—along with no shortage of others, stretching from the reign of Louis XVI to the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire—in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva in November. Get a preview of all the pieces that could be yours in your few months—at least, if you happen to have a million or so to spare—here.