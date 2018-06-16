A Rare Glimpse at the Prized Pearls and Jewels That Once Adorned Marie Antoinette's Head

A diamond tiara of foliate scroll, created by Köchert and given by Emperor Franz Joseph to Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria, estimated $80,000 - 120,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A diamond pendeloque brooch, given to Princess Maria Pia of Bourbon-Two Sicilies by her husband's grandfather, Charles II of Parma, on the occasion of her wedding to Robert I. Estimated $25,000 - 35,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A necklace featuring diamond and 331 natural pearls that belonged to Marie Antoinette, Queen of France, estimated $200,000 - 300,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A diamond bow brooch featuring a 6.89-carat Burmese ruby, given to Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria by her father to mark the births of her two sons, estimated $200,000 - $300,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A diamond pendant featuring a natural pearl, estimated $1,000,000 - 2,000,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A diamond girandole earring, given to Robert I by his grandmother, Maria-Teresa of Savoy, the Duchess of Parma, estimated $150,000 - 250,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A pair of diamond girandole earrings, given to Robert I by his grandmother, Maria-Teresa of Savoy, the Duchess of Parma, estimated $150,000 - 250,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A diamond parure featuring 95 diamonds, including five solitaire diamonds that belonged to Marie Antoinette, Queen of France. Made for Louise of France the granddaughter of Charles X, King of France and mother of Robert I, Duke of Parma. Estimated $300,000 - 500,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A diamond brooch featuring a 30.7-carat sapphire from Ceylon, given to Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria by her mother on the occasion of her marriage, estimated $150,000 - 250,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A pair of natural pearl drops, estimated $30,000 - 50,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.
A ring featuring a 2.44-carat diamond, given to Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria by her father to mark the births of her two sons, estimated $120,000 - 180,000. Featured in the Royal Jewels from the Bourbon-Parma Family auction at Sotheby's Geneva, November 2018.