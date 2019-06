You Don't Have to Be a Blonde Bombshell to Look Like Marilyn Monroe

Many have imitated her look, and many more will continue to do so, but there will only ever be one Marilyn Monroe . Her platinum blonde curls, her dazzling smile, and her iconic beauty mark all made the actress an icon for style and beauty in Hollywood and beyond. Superstars like Madonna , Rita Ora, and even Beyoncé have been styled à la Marilyn, proving that you don't have to already be a platinum blonde bomb shell if you want to look like Marilyn Monroe.