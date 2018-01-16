Marion Cotillard Radiates Elegance on the Red Carpet - Like Only a French Actress Can

Marion Cotillard attended the 2007 LA Film Critic's Choice Awards fresh faced with a subtle smoky eye, a berry lip and her hair pulled back in a simple bun.
At 80th Annual Academy Awards in 2008, the French actress took home her first Oscar for her leading role in La Vie En Rose -- and wore a shimmery eye and rosy checks for the occasion.
With shiny tousled locks and a heavy smoky eye, Cotillard looked sleek and effortless at the premiere if Nine in 2009.
Cotillard wore her hair in a playful up do at the 19th Annual BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards in 2010.
At the premiere of Contagion in 2011, the actress wore her hair up in a French braid.
The natural beauty wore her brunette locks loosely pinned back and kept her makeup simple at the De Rouille et D'os photocall during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
Cotillard shined at the The Immigrant Premiere during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2013 with her short locks swept behind, a subtle smokey and a neutral lip.
The actress attended the premiere of The Immigrant in 2014 with blunt bangs, a smoky eye and nude pink lip.
Staying true to her signature look, Cotillard kept it simple at the Macbeth premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.
Cotillard stunned at the premiere of her newest film Allied in 2016 with swept over locks, a nude smokey eye and a pink lip.
Cotillard steps out at the Cesar Revelations 2018 Party in Paris with her freshly dyed locks and a bold maroon red lip.