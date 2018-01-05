With the New Year marked as a signature time of year for fresh haircuts and newly dyed locks, it's only fitting that we see a flock of radical transformations from some of Hollywood's most buzzworthy stars. From Hailey Baldwin 's millennial watermelon pink waves to Kris Jenner 's heading turning platinum pixie, 2018 is certainly off to a colorful start. But when it comes to daring, bold cuts, leave it to British beauty Emma Watson to start off the year with an edgy new style.

The latest to join the ranks of stars like Victoria's Secret Angels Elsa Hosk and Taylor Hill, and singer Selena Gomez, who all flaunted their own variation of tousled bangs right before the holidays, Watson—typically a rather infrequent poster on social media—took to Instagram today to post a rare selfie of her freshly chopped bangs to her 40 million followers. The actress simultaneously showed off her choppy, uneven bangs while promoting her book club, Our Shared Self's January's book of the month, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge. Staying true to her signature minimalist style, the actress paired the rest of her look with bold, dark brows, feathered lashes, a hint of cream rose blush on the cheekbones and a swipe of matte mauve lipstick.

Loading View on Instagram

In the past—save for one very memorable pixie cut—Watson has been know to stay true to a variation of her present day look, whether it be side-swept tousled bangs or feathered Jane Birkin -esque feathered bangs, making her a timeless trendsetter on the red carpet.