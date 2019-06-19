The Fendi menswear collection was created in a delightful palette of earthy neutrals, reminiscent of Silvia Venturini Fendi's family gardens in the summertime. In addition to collaborating with director-of-the-moment Luca Guadagnino, with whom she's worked with before on I Am Love, the collection's highlights included this mossy green look, and a sweater vest that may just usher in the return of that silhouette.