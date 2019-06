Here's further proof that it is always fashion week somewhere: Men's Fashion Month kicked off in New York earlier this June, followed by London, Pitti Uomo in Florence, Milan, and now Paris. While the Spring 2020 collection calendar features the stalwarts of men's luxury fashion, like Giorgio Armani, Prada, and Fendi, there is something to be said about the newcomers creating a buzz. First and foremost is Bode's Emily Bode, who traded New York for a debut at Paris Fashion Week. And at Pitti, Givenchy was the guest of honor this season, with creative director Clare Waight Keller presenting her Spring 2020 men's collection in Florence for the first time. Throughout the cities and collections, we've seen an abundance of great knitwear, 70's influences, pastels, and tie-dye, and the shoe of choice, the sandal. Also, one trend not to be missed: skin is in. Whether it's button-down shirting that shows more of the chest, or tops with geometric cut-outs, everyone is baring more on the runway, and on the city streets . For the top looks of the new men's spring 2020 collections, see below.