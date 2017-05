Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos Models Kith's New Collection for Bergdorf Goodman

A swooning wail for "Christapha!" was heard 'round the internet this week when it was revealed that The Sopranos actor Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, modeled Kith's second clothing collaboration with the historic New York retailer, Bergdorf Goodman. The Sopranos is having a bit of a comeback these days, with track suits, or "Bensonhurst tuxedos" as they are called, and streetwear on the runway, but it also speaks to an aesthetic blend of luxury living and streetwear, which is ever present today. No one embodied that better than Christopher, who bridged the gap between new New York and old New York on the show. In short, this new collaboration can be summed up in two words: Bada bing.