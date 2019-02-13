Backstage

Backstage at Michael Kors Fall 2019 Runway Show: Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and More Go Disco Glam

Michael Kors brought everyone back to the 70's with big hair, bright dresses, and bold eye makeup for the label's Fall 2019 runway show at New York Fashion Week. The celeb-packed crowd, which included Priyanka Chopra, Regina King, the Zeta-Douglases, and more, could not escape gold accents, feathered trims, and copious sparkles, as the designer turned the runway into a New York City disco first thing in the morning, paying homage to the once-packed nightclubs of yore. And what better way to turn a fashion spectacle into the Copacabana than by having Barry Manilow himself pop up and perform his 1978 song of the same name with Bella Hadid and Patti Hansen? Here, go backstage with supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber for a closer look at the retro collection.
Credit
Backstage at the Michael Kors fall/winter 2019 show during New York Fashion week, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Serichai Traipoom
