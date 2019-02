The Michael Kors fashion show is never lacking in star power—this morning, for example, saw Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, Doutzen Kroes, and Regina King all sitting front row—but when the big show becomes a family affair, that's something special. Today, Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived at the designer's Fall 2019 show at New York Fashion Week with both daughter Carys and husband Michael Douglas trailing after her, making for a spectacle you don't see at every show. Before the onslaught of flashbulbs that erupted upon their arrival, though, it was a relatively quiet morning at the Zeta-Jones-Douglas household, as all three got ready together. Of course, there were still a few flash bulbs here and there, as Catherine Zeta-Jones documents and annotates the experience exclusively for W. Here, meet the whole family as they get ready for fashion week.