Catherine Zeta-Jones, Her Daughter Carys, and Michael Douglas Go to the Michael Kors Fashion Show: A Family Photo Diary

The Michael Kors fashion show is never lacking in star power—this morning, for example, saw Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Olivia Wilde, Doutzen Kroes, and Regina King all sitting front row—but when the big show becomes a family affair, that's something special. Today, Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived at the designer's Fall 2019 show at New York Fashion Week with both daughter Carys and husband Michael Douglas trailing after her, making for a spectacle you don't see at every show. Before the onslaught of flashbulbs that erupted upon their arrival, though, it was a relatively quiet morning at the Zeta-Jones-Douglas household, as all three got ready together. Of course, there were still a few flash bulbs here and there, as Catherine Zeta-Jones documents and annotates the experience exclusively for W. Here, meet the whole family as they get ready for fashion week.
&quot;Carys begins the day with a little early morning hydration... let’s get this party started!&quot;Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.
"Carys begins the day with a little early morning hydration... let’s get this party started!"
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

"Vincent pulling together his palette for the morning."
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

"Carys getting ready."
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

"It’s definitely not like this every morning at our house!"
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

"Final touches by our extraordinary glam team."
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

Carys Zeta Douglas getting ready before attending the Michael Kors show. Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

"And we’re READY!"
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

Carys Zeta Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones before attending the Michael Kors show.
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

"Let’s do this!"
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

"Behind the scenes of the Family Selfie—Michael, Catherine, and Carys—on our way to the runway!"
Photograph courtesy of Olivia Hollis for W Magazine.

