Just ahead of turning 15 later this month, Carys Zeta Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones 's daughter with Michael Douglas , turned heads on Sunday night , the final leg of Dolce & Gabbana's over-the-top, three-day "Alta Moda" extravaganza. Instead of bringing Douglas as her date, Zeta-Jones opted to spend the evening out with her daughter—and, essentially, body double.

From their matching middle-parted brown hair to heavy eye makeup to prominent collarbones to strappy Dolce heels, the pair, despite being 34 years apart in age, held hands and managed to look like twins. (Except for their outfits: Zeta-Jones wore a see-through, corseted black lace dress and red nail polish, whereas Douglas opted for black nail polish, trousers, and an off-the-shoulder floral top—all, of course, by Dolce & Gabbana.)

Loading View on Instagram

While at the New York Metropolitan Opera House with fellow guests like Dakota Fanning and Isabella Rossellini, the pair watched the brand's women's couture show, which Douglas shared snippets of on Instagram Stories. Though she's only a teen, Douglas's account , which scrolls back to snapshots of her 13th birthday, already has quite the reach with more than 40,000 followers. It's worth a look for her mom's comments alone; recent examples include, "Love you so much. 💕when are coming home😂" to "Love you so Caryszeta❤️no one sweet-a!!"

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Douglas has of course posted throwbacks of and group shots with her mother, with whom she made her most public debut at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week last September. (The pair snagged front row spots next to Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman.)

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Judging from how she's following designers like Stefano Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Zac Posen, and Olivier Rousteing, plus brands like Versace and Chanel, it seems safe to say Douglas has an interest in fashion. (She also follows Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Beckham, and Presley Gerber, as well the anti-harassment and pro-equality movement Time's Up , which her mom has said she's "100 percent behind.")

There's no word on whether Douglas aspires to go into fashion or acting yet; she is, after all, just 14. It definitely seems like we'll be seeing more of her in the future, though—and like there's now some serious competition for mother-daughter-practically-twin duo Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe .

