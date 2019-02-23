MFW

All the Celebrities on the Milan Fashion Week Scene: Cara Delevingne, Millie Bobby Brown, and More

When in Italy, who can turn down the prospect of some of the best pasta in the world? No one, as it turns out—not even the world's biggest supermodels. And so Milan Fashion Week is filled with plenty of glamorous dinner parties replete with celebrities, grand venues, and carbs. Moncler Genius hosted one to celebrate their latest collaboration with designers like Pierpaolo Piccioli, Simone Rocha, and Craig Green, which brought out Millie Bobby Brown, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Joan Smalls. Meanwhile, Prada held a post-show dinner that saw models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne still sporting the bleached eyebrows look, straight off the runway. Here, go inside the best parties of Milan Fashion Week.
Prada -Arrivals and Front Row: Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20
Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Rachel Brosnahan attend the dinner after the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019, in Milan, Italy.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Poppy Delevingne and Mia Goth attend the dinner after the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Moncler Genius dinner as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Edie Campbell attends the Moncler Genius dinner as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Eva Herzigova and Liya Kebede attend the Moncler Genius dinner as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Alessandra Ambroisio attends the Moncler Genius dinner as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Vincenzo Castaldo and Mariacarla Boscono attend the Pomellato & Vogue Italia dinner during Milan Fashion Week.

Sabina Belli and Kendall jenner attend the Pomellato & Vogue Italia dinner during Milan Fashion Week.

Milan Fashion WeekCara DelevingneGigi HadidMillie Bobby Brown