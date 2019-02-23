All the Celebrities on the Milan Fashion Week Scene: Cara Delevingne, Millie Bobby Brown, and More

Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Rachel Brosnahan attend the dinner after the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019, in Milan, Italy.
Poppy Delevingne and Mia Goth attend the dinner after the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019/20 on February 21, 2019, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)
Millie Bobby Brown attends the Moncler Genius dinner as part of Milan Fashion Week.
Edie Campbell attends the Moncler Genius dinner as part of Milan Fashion Week.
Eva Herzigova and Liya Kebede attend the Moncler Genius dinner as part of Milan Fashion Week.
Alessandra Ambroisio attends the Moncler Genius dinner as part of Milan Fashion Week.
Vincenzo Castaldo and Mariacarla Boscono attend the Pomellato & Vogue Italia dinner during Milan Fashion Week.
Sabina Belli and Kendall jenner attend the Pomellato & Vogue Italia dinner during Milan Fashion Week.