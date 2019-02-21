Milan Fashion Week

Goth Girls Are the New It Girls at Prada Fall 2019

Models sporting bleached brows and pigtails reminiscent of the ones popularized by the likes of Wednesday Addams took over the runway for Prada's Fall 2019 Show in Milan. If the lace details combat boots weren't enough to convince onlookers of Prada's inclination for the gothic, let the sweaters and dresses screen-printed with Frankenstein's monster and his bride do the talking about the house's gloomy aesthetic. This season also marked the return of Cara Delevingne (who returned to the runway once again after making a big splash at Balmain in September 2018) and Gigi Hadid (who bleached her brows for Prada's spring/summer 2019 campaign in January). Here, go backstage with the models before Prada's goth parade at Milan Fashion Week.
Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
1/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
2/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
3/28

Gigi Hadid backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
4/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
5/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
6/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
7/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
8/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
9/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
10/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Cara Delevigne backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
11/28

Cara Delevigne backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
12/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
13/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
14/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
15/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
16/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
17/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
18/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
19/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
20/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
21/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
22/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
23/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
24/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
25/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
26/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
27/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
28/28

Backstage at the Prada FW19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Keywords

Milan Fashion WeekPrada