Models sporting bleached brows and pigtails reminiscent of the ones popularized by the likes of Wednesday Addams took over the runway for Prada 's Fall 2019 Show in Milan . If the lace details combat boots weren't enough to convince onlookers of Prada's inclination for the gothic, let the sweaters and dresses screen-printed with Frankenstein's monster and his bride do the talking about the house's gloomy aesthetic. This season also marked the return of Cara Delevingne (who returned to the runway once again after making a big splash at Balmain in September 2018) and Gigi Hadid (who bleached her brows for Prada's spring/summer 2019 campaign in January). Here, go backstage with the models before Prada's goth parade at Milan Fashion Week.