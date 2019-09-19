Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week's Street Style Stars Aren't Afraid of Color

A burst of color never hurt anybody, at least not the street style stars of Milan Fashion Week. The Spring/Summer 2020 runway shows have only just begun, but outside of the palatial venues hosting the likes of supermodels Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid, there is another show: the ostensibly chic display of style by the fashion week attendees. If the first few days are any indication, pops of pink, statement sunglasses, and well-tailored blazers appear to be the move this season. See more of the best street style looks so far, here.
Street style
2019 Adam Katz Sinding
1/15

Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

