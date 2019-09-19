Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Street style during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.