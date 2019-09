A burst of color never hurt anybody, at least not the street style stars of Milan Fashion Week . The Spring/Summer 2020 runway shows have only just begun, but outside of the palatial venues hosting the likes of supermodels Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid , there is another show: the ostensibly chic display of style by the fashion week attendees. If the first few days are any indication, pops of pink, statement sunglasses, and well-tailored blazers appear to be the move this season. See more of the best street style looks so far, here.