10 Model Movie Cameos That Brought High Fashion to the Silver Screen, From Gisele Bündchen to Kate Moss

This weekend, model Emily Ratajkowski continues to build up her acting resume with a starring role in Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty. But Ratajkowski, who has steadily been nabbing movie roles since 2014's Gone Girl, isn't the only runway model to star in the film; none other than Naomi Campbell is also in the film. Of course, models have been making cameos in film ever since Hollywood discovered that really, really good-looking people look good on screen. From Kate Moss's plot-driving appearance in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie to Tyra Banks's bar-stomping appearance in Coyote Ugly, here is a look back at ten of the most iconic model cameos on fiilm.
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS: THE MOVIE, Kate Moss, 2016. ph: David Appleby /TM and © Fox Searchlight. All
©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection
1/10

Kate Moss in Absolutely Fabulous, 2016. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection
2/10

Gisele Bundchen (left,) and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada, 2006. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
3/10

Cindy Crawford in Fair Game, 1995. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
4/10

Christie Brinkley and Chevy Chase in National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

5/10

Heidi Klum in Ella Enchanted, 2004. Photo courtesy of IMDB.

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection
6/10

Riley Keough, Courtney Eaton, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
7/10

Tyra Banks, Piper Perabo, Maria Bello, Bridget Moynahan, and Izabella Miko in Coyote Ugly, 2000. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
8/10

Amber Valletta and Kevin James in Hitch, 2005. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection
9/10

Michael Michele and Shalom Harlow in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days, 2003. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

Courtesy Everett Collection
10/10

Twiggy (seated) and Christopher Gable in The Boy Friend, 1971. Photo courtesy of Everett Collection.

