50 Years After the Monterey Pop Festival, Photographers Share Stories About the Coachella of Its Day

7 / 7

The Who photographed by Henry Diltz

"The Who made their first major American debut appearance at The Monterey Pop music festival. We had all heard about The Who smashing their instruments at the end of their shows, but no one in the U.S. had ever seen it until this moment. We couldn't imagine what this would look like. I was standing in the wings when they finished their set, and suddenly all hell broke loose and pieces started flying. I watched in amazement through my camera lens as instruments were flying through air. It was like a kind of a musical orgasm. Pete Townsend, who has his back to us in this photograph, is pounding his guitar onto the stage floor. Then, he attacked his amplifiers with it. In the next moment, after this frame, Keith Moon kicked his drum kit all over the stage. The guy on the left is the sound engineer trying to rescue the expensive microphones." — Henry Diltz