Milan Fashion Week

Million-Dollar Bills Were Everywhere at Moschino Fall 2019

Gucci may have been the star of the show on the first day of Milan Fashion Week, but Thursday was all about Prada and Moschino. That's not to say that they had much in common: Whereas gothic elegance abounded at Prada, Jeremy Scott got up to his usual tricks for Moschino's fall/winter 2019, The Price Is Right-themed show—the clearest evidence of which was far and away a "TV dinner" evening cape, which came complete with a section for peas and carrots and a murky brown Salisbury steak printed down the back. Still, even that look had some competition; other standouts included ensembles printed with million-dollar bills and Moschino brand toothpaste, a tube of which Scott even turned into a purse. (A bottle of hairspray and a check made out for a million dollars also got the handbag treatment.) Hit the runway with models like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber for a closer look, here.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Joan Smalls on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Bella Hadid on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Dilone on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Vittoria Ceretti on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Soo Joo on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Teddy Quinlivan on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Jeremy Scott on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

