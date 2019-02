Million-Dollar Bills Were Everywhere at Moschino Fall 2019

Gucci may have been the star of the show on the first day of Milan Fashion Week , but Thursday was all about Prada and Moschino . That's not to say that they had much in common: Whereas gothic elegance abounded at Prada, Jeremy Scott got up to his usual tricks for Moschino's fall/winter 2019, The Price Is Right-themed show—the clearest evidence of which was far and away a "TV dinner" evening cape, which came complete with a section for peas and carrots and a murky brown Salisbury steak printed down the back. Still, even that look had some competition; other standouts included ensembles printed with million-dollar bills and Moschino brand toothpaste, a tube of which Scott even turned into a purse. (A bottle of hairspray and a check made out for a million dollars also got the handbag treatment.) Hit the runway with models like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber for a closer look, here.