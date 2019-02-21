Million-Dollar Bills Were Everywhere at Moschino Fall 2019

Kaia Gerber on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Joan Smalls on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Bella Hadid on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Dilone on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Vittoria Ceretti on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Soo Joo on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Teddy Quinlivan on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
On the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Jeremy Scott on the runway at the Moschino FW 19 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 21st, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.