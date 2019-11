The Motorola RAZR is Back as a Smartphone—Revisit Its Star-Studded Glory Days

Once upon a time, before iPhones and Android devices homogenized telecommunications, consumers had a choice. There was the Sidekick—the obvious option for anyone with a Myspace, and a habit of fidgeting—and there was the RAZR, the sleekest mobile option (ever?) for the stylish and the tech-savvy. These days, the Sidekick seems bulky beyond belief, but the RAZR still holds up—to the point that Motorola has announced its plans to roll out a smartphone reboot of the old flip phone, complete with a touch screen that folds in half, this December. That might seem like nostalgia gone too far, but the more you think about it, the more the RAZR stands a chance to be as relevant than ever: iPhones just keep getting bigger, and yet, well over a year after Jacquemus debuted Le Sac Chiquito , the tiny bag trend is still going strong. Unfortunately for many, the upgrade comes with a price: At $1,500, the new RAZR will cost more than some iPhones. Here, we present the most economical option: Relive the RAZR's glory days in the aughts, back when everyone—and especially Paris Hilton—texted with T9.