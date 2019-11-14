The Motorola RAZR is Back as a Smartphone—Revisit Its Star-Studded Glory Days

Martha Stewart arrives to the Late Show with David Letterman on September 11, 2006 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Avril Lavigne at the Mayfair Hotel on March 21, 2007 in London, United Kingdom. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
David Beckham promotes the MOTORAZR2 V8 Luxury Edition at an Optus store on November 28, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Eva Longoria attends the Entertainment Weekly/Matrix Men 2006 Upfront Party on May 26, 2006 at the Manor in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jennifer Garner seen in New York City on October 21, 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Nicky Hilton seen in Soho on May 31, 2005 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Paris Hilton attends the Kai Milla show on September 11, 2005 during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 at the New York Public Library in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham attends the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Group B match between England and Trinidad and Tobago at the Frankenstadion on June 15, 2006 in Nuremberg, Germany.
Paris Hilton promotes the launch of Motorola's MotoRAZR on December 22, 2006 at the DoCoMo Shop Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan.