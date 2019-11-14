In Other News

The Motorola RAZR is Back as a Smartphone—Revisit Its Star-Studded Glory Days

Once upon a time, before iPhones and Android devices homogenized telecommunications, consumers had a choice. There was the Sidekick—the obvious option for anyone with a Myspace, and a habit of fidgeting—and there was the RAZR, the sleekest mobile option (ever?) for the stylish and the tech-savvy. These days, the Sidekick seems bulky beyond belief, but the RAZR still holds up—to the point that Motorola has announced its plans to roll out a smartphone reboot of the old flip phone, complete with a touch screen that folds in half, this December. That might seem like nostalgia gone too far, but the more you think about it, the more the RAZR stands a chance to be as relevant than ever: iPhones just keep getting bigger, and yet, well over a year after Jacquemus debuted Le Sac Chiquito, the tiny bag trend is still going strong. Unfortunately for many, the upgrade comes with a price: At $1,500, the new RAZR will cost more than some iPhones. Here, we present the most economical option: Relive the RAZR's glory days in the aughts, back when everyone—and especially Paris Hilton—texted with T9.
and
Martha Stewart
Getty Images
1/9

Martha Stewart arrives to the Late Show with David Letterman on September 11, 2006 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
2/9

Avril Lavigne at the Mayfair Hotel on March 21, 2007 in London, United Kingdom. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/9

David Beckham promotes the MOTORAZR2 V8 Luxury Edition at an Optus store on November 28, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
4/9

Eva Longoria attends the Entertainment Weekly/Matrix Men 2006 Upfront Party on May 26, 2006 at the Manor in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
5/9

Jennifer Garner seen in New York City on October 21, 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/9

Nicky Hilton seen in Soho on May 31, 2005 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/9

Paris Hilton attends the Kai Milla show on September 11, 2005 during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 at the New York Public Library in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/9

Victoria Beckham attends the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Group B match between England and Trinidad and Tobago at the Frankenstadion on June 15, 2006 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Getty Images
9/9

Paris Hilton promotes the launch of Motorola's MotoRAZR on December 22, 2006 at the DoCoMo Shop Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan.

