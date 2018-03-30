Spring's Best Pedicure Shades: From Bright Hues to Classic Neutrals, There's Something for Everyone

The inspiration: Cameron Russell in "Free Spirits," photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2016.
“I like a natural looking nail, and love Dior Nail Glow for a healthy pink glow (it’s a lot lighter than it looks in the bottle). For my toes, I’ll try some fun, bright colors that Chanel gave us at the show—like Rouge Essentiel. – Rickie De Sole, Fashion Director
Dior Nail Glow, $27, dior.com.
"I like Essie’s Shall we Chalet?. It is the perfect red to pair with open-toed shoes for a fun night out!” - Gabriella De Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant
Essie Shall We Chalet?, $9, essie.com
“I love this periwinkle blue color for spring. It’s a fun pop of color, but also feels surprisingly neutral.” – Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director
Butter London Nail Lacquer in Kip, $15, butterlondon.com.
“I can’t get enough of teal and aqua colored polish in the spring. In The Cab-ana is one of my favorites.” Kelly McDonough, Production Manager, Digital and Print
Essie Nail Color In The Cab-ana, $9, essie.com.
“When the warmer weather hits, I head straight for bright blue hues.” – Kristin Auble, Research Director
OPI Nail Lacquer in My Car has Navy-gation, $10, ulta.com.
“I like Naked Naiveté on my toes because they look so natural and last while traveling.” – Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor
CND Shellac in Naked Naiveté, $13, cnd.com for salons.
“It's a bright classic red. Super chic.” – Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor
Essie Nail Color in Forever Yummy, $9, target.com.
“This vegan nail polish lasts longer than anything I’ve found without chipping which is crucial for me during open toe weather!” – Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Writer
Ella + Mila Nail Polish in Blindfold Me, $11, ellamila.com.
"As soon as the weather warms up, this is the only color I wear for the season. It's perfectly sheer cream shade matches with everything- and gets lot of compliments too!" - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Writer
Essie Marshmallow, $9, essie.com
Bubble Bath is one of my all time favorite shade that fits every seasons, but especially the spring. It's delicate and sheer pink finish make this shade a timeless classic! - Chrystin Bunion, Executive Assistant to the Editor-In-Chief
OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath, $11, ulta.com
"I'm not usually one for a pink nail, but this one is neutral enough to carry me through the warmer months." - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Style Editor
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Mink Brule, $36, nordstrom.com