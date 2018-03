Spring's Best Pedicure Shades: From Bright Hues to Classic Neutrals, There's Something for Everyone

As the weather starts to officially warm up, sandal weather is just around the corner. But before you go slipping into your favorite slides, start off the spring season right and consider a new pedicure to be your best accessory. From classic shades of Essie's creamy white to Dior's delicate, sheer pink to all shades of red, these neutrals will always deliver an timeless, elegant finish perfect for any season. However, for those looking for a twist on the signature neutral, try Butter's grey blue shade for a subtle pop of color or Tom Ford's mauve pink. And for those willing to be more daring, playful shades of OPI's electric navy and Essie's vibrant turquoise blue can be paired with an equally adventurous manicure . Let W's editors help you start the season out right and get inspired now with our spring must-haves.