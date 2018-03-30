Spring's Best Pedicure Shades: From Bright Hues to Classic Neutrals, There's Something for Everyone

As the weather starts to officially warm up,sandal weather is just around the corner. But before you go slipping into your favorite slides, start off the spring season right and consider a new pedicure to be your best accessory. From classic shades of Essie's creamy white to Dior's delicate, sheer pink to all shades of red, these neutrals will always deliver an timeless, elegant finish perfect for any season. However, for those looking for a twist on the signature neutral, try Butter's grey blue shade for a subtle pop of color or Tom Ford's mauve pink. And for those willing to be more daring, playful shades of OPI's electric navy and Essie's vibrant turquoise blue can be paired with an equally adventurous manicure. Let W's editors help you start the season out right and get inspired now with our spring must-haves.
Nails
1/12

The inspiration: Cameron Russell in "Free Spirits," photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2016.

2/12

“I like a natural looking nail, and love Dior Nail Glow for a healthy pink glow (it’s a lot lighter than it looks in the bottle). For my toes, I’ll try some fun, bright colors that Chanel gave us at the show—like Rouge Essentiel. – Rickie De Sole, Fashion Director

Dior Nail Glow, $27, dior.com.

3/12

"I like Essie’s Shall we Chalet?. It is the perfect red to pair with open-toed shoes for a fun night out!” - Gabriella De Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant

Essie Shall We Chalet?, $9, essie.com

4/12

“I love this periwinkle blue color for spring. It’s a fun pop of color, but also feels surprisingly neutral.” – Sarah Leon, Digital Editorial Director

Butter London Nail Lacquer in Kip, $15, butterlondon.com.

5/12

“I can’t get enough of teal and aqua colored polish in the spring. In The Cab-ana is one of my favorites.” Kelly McDonough, Production Manager, Digital and Print

Essie Nail Color In The Cab-ana, $9, essie.com.

6/12

“When the warmer weather hits, I head straight for bright blue hues.” – Kristin Auble, Research Director

OPI Nail Lacquer in My Car has Navy-gation, $10, ulta.com.

7/12

“I like Naked Naiveté on my toes because they look so natural and last while traveling.” – Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor

CND Shellac in Naked Naiveté, $13, cnd.com for salons.

8/12

“It's a bright classic red. Super chic.” – Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor

Essie Nail Color in Forever Yummy, $9, target.com.

9/12

“This vegan nail polish lasts longer than anything I’ve found without chipping which is crucial for me during open toe weather!” – Gillian Sagansky, Contributing Writer

Ella + Mila Nail Polish in Blindfold Me, $11, ellamila.com.

10/12

"As soon as the weather warms up, this is the only color I wear for the season. It's perfectly sheer cream shade matches with everything- and gets lot of compliments too!" - Nada Abouarrage, Beauty Writer

Essie Marshmallow, $9, essie.com

11/12

Bubble Bath is one of my all time favorite shade that fits every seasons, but especially the spring. It's delicate and sheer pink finish make this shade a timeless classic! - Chrystin Bunion, Executive Assistant to the Editor-In-Chief

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath, $11, ulta.com

12/12

"I'm not usually one for a pink nail, but this one is neutral enough to carry me through the warmer months." - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Style Editor

Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Mink Brule, $36, nordstrom.com

Keywords

Beauty Black BookButter LondonDiorEssieMACNail PolishNarsOpiSandalsW Magazine Beauty Tips