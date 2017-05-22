View as Slideshow

Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault at Home: Take a Tour of the Supermodel's Duplex Apartment in Paris

Five years ago, supermodel Natalia Vodianova moved into Antoine Arnault's duplex apartment in Paris with her tribe, which then comprised just the three oldest children, fathered by her ex-husband, Justin Portman. Today, the couple resides together in the home with their five children--Roman, 1 year old; Maxim, 3; Viktor, 9; Neva, 11; and Lucas, 15. “We need more space,” says Vodianova, W's June/July 2017 cover star. “We’re looking, but I’m almost paranoid to let this place go. We’ve been so happy here.” In a rare, intimate series, photographer Patrick Demarchelier captures the supermodel and her family at home. See the photographs here.
The Vodianova-Arnault clan, at home in Paris (from left): Lucas wears Loro Piana. Baby Roman wears a Dior cardigan and pants; Loro Piana shirt and shoes. Viktor wears a Dior shirt, cardigan, and pants; Loro Piana shoes. Neva wears a Pallas top; Dior pants; Chanel shoes; Repossi ear cuff. Natalia Vodianova wears Chloé overalls; Dior shirt and shoes. Antoine Arnault and Maxim wear their own clothes.
Vodianova and Lucas under a painting by Park Seo-Bo. Lucas wears an Officine Générale blazer, pants,  and shoes; Vince shirt. Vodianova wears a Givenchy dress  and shoes; Repossi ring.

Books and flowers are scattered throughout the apartment.

The living room, which is routinely colonized by the children.

Vodianova wears a Bottega Veneta coat; Cécil earrings.

A Ryan McGinley photograph is the focal point of the dining room.

A Takashi Murakami diptych in the hallway.

The family pet is actually Duane Hanson’s sculpture Beagle in a Basket.

Vodianova wears a Loro Piana shirt; Emilio Pucci pants; Tabitha Simmons shoes. Neva wears a Loro Piana blazer; Louis Vuitton dress.

A toy box.

Pins from the Special Olympics World Games, in which Vodianova is actively involved.

Vodianova wears a Dior dress. Arnault wears Loro Piana.

A detail of a pillow celebrating the family’s British, Russian, and French heritage.

A photograph of Vodianova with her grandmother.

Vodianova wears a Chanel dress, Viktor wears Loro Piana.

Photographs by Patrick Demarchelier, Styled by Jenke Ahmed Tailly; Hair by Teddy Charles at the Wall Group;  makeup by Aaron de Mey at Art Partner.

Manicures by Alexandra Falba for Aymeric AT Mercenaire; produced by Jill Caytan for PRODN; retouching by dtouch; Digital Technician: Jimmy Mettier; Photography assistants: Rudy Lepoultier, Aymerick Lepesant, Oscar Dumas; fashion assistants: Victor Devarrieux, Diane Orlando

Natalia Vodianova wears an Erdem dress; Hermès boots; Cécil ring and earrings. Antoine Arnault wears his own clothes.

