Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault at Home: Take a Tour of the Supermodel's Duplex Apartment in Paris

The Vodianova-Arnault clan, at home in Paris (from left): Lucas wears Loro Piana. Baby Roman wears a Dior cardigan and pants; Loro Piana shirt and shoes. Viktor wears a Dior shirt, cardigan, and pants; Loro Piana shoes. Neva wears a Pallas top; Dior pants; Chanel shoes; Repossi ear cuff. Natalia Vodianova wears Chloé overalls; Dior shirt and shoes. Antoine Arnault and Maxim wear their own clothes.
Vodianova and Lucas under a painting by Park Seo-Bo. Lucas wears an Officine Générale blazer, pants, and shoes; Vince shirt. Vodianova wears a Givenchy dress and shoes; Repossi ring.
Books and flowers are scattered throughout the apartment.
The living room, which is routinely colonized by the children.
Vodianova wears a Bottega Veneta coat; Cécil earrings.
A Ryan McGinley photograph is the focal point of the dining room.
A Takashi Murakami diptych in the hallway.
The family pet is actually Duane Hanson’s sculpture Beagle in a Basket.
Vodianova wears a Loro Piana shirt; Emilio Pucci pants; Tabitha Simmons shoes. Neva wears a Loro Piana blazer; Louis Vuitton dress.
A toy box.
Pins from the Special Olympics World Games, in which Vodianova is actively involved.
Vodianova wears a Dior dress. Arnault wears Loro Piana.
A detail of a pillow celebrating the family’s British, Russian, and French heritage.
A photograph of Vodianova with her grandmother.
Vodianova wears a Chanel dress, Viktor wears Loro Piana.
Natalia Vodianova wears an Erdem dress; Hermès boots; Cécil ring and earrings. Antoine Arnault wears his own clothes.