Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault at Home: Take a Tour of the Supermodel's Duplex Apartment in Paris Five years ago, supermodel Natalia Vodianova moved into Antoine Arnault's duplex apartment in Paris with her tribe, which then comprised just the three oldest children, fathered by her ex-husband, Justin Portman. Today, the couple resides together in the home with their five children--Roman, 1 year old; Maxim, 3; Viktor, 9; Neva, 11; and Lucas, 15. “We need more space,” says Vodianova, W's June/July 2017 cover star. “We’re looking, but I’m almost paranoid to let this place go. We’ve been so happy here.” In a rare, intimate series, photographer Patrick Demarchelier captures the supermodel and her family at home. See the photographs here.