Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott; styled by Alex White; W magazine March 2010.
"Madonna: Blame it on Rio," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Arianne Phillips; W magazine March 2009.
"Back in the Lime Light," photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine August 2015.
“Michelle Williams & Ryan Gosling: Heart to Heart” photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin; W Magazine October 2010.
Emma Heming and Bruce Willis in "Bruce & Emma," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson; W magazine July 2009.
Viggo Mortensen, photographed by Craig McDean; W Magazine February 2017.
Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga on the cover of W's February 2017 issue.
"Charlize Theron and Michael Fassbender: Smash of the Titans," photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine June 2012.
"David and Victoria Beckham: American Idols," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson; W magazine August 2007.
Ginnifer Goodwin photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson; W magazine June 2009.
Joan Smalls in "Viva Cuba." Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.
Daisy Lowe and Peaches Geldof in "Law & Order," photographed by Steven Meisel, styled by Alex White; W magazine March 2009.
Kat Dennings and Jessica Chastain in "The Brave Ones," photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Alex White; W magazine September 2010.
"Lara Stone: Love Machine," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2015.