Midnight

The Steamiest Kisses in W Magazine: A Little New Year's Eve Foreplay

10... 9... 8... You hear that countdown begin on New Year's Eve, and you begin to look around for your someone—or, you know, anyone—to kiss at midnight. Maybe it'll ignite a new spark, rekindle an old, or simply reaffirm that the flame is alive and burning strong. Whatever the case, you deserve a great lip-lock to go into 2019. And at W, we know what that looks like—we have a history of photographing celebrities in intimate positions, including real-life couples like David and Victoria Beckham or, well, Madonna and her once-upon-a-time lover Jesus Luz (we may have even introduced them during this Steven Klein photo shoot). Here, the sexiest make-out sessions captured in the pages of W. Happy new year.
Couple kissing in party scene.
1/15

Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott; styled by Alex White; W magazine March 2010.

2/15

"Madonna: Blame it on Rio," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Arianne Phillips; W magazine March 2009.

3/15

"Back in the Lime Light," photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine August 2015.

4/15

“Michelle Williams & Ryan Gosling: Heart to Heart” photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin; W Magazine October 2010.

5/15

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis in "Bruce & Emma," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson; W magazine July 2009.

6/15

Viggo Mortensen, photographed by Craig McDean; W Magazine February 2017.

7/15

Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga on the cover of W's February 2017 issue.

8/15

"Charlize Theron and Michael Fassbender: Smash of the Titans," photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine June 2012.

9/15

"David and Victoria Beckham: American Idols," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson; W magazine August 2007.

10/15

Ginnifer Goodwin photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson; W magazine June 2009.

11/15

"Madonna: Blame it on Rio," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Arianne Phillips; W magazine March 2009.

12/15

Joan Smalls in "Viva Cuba." Photo by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.

13/15

Daisy Lowe and Peaches Geldof in "Law & Order," photographed by Steven Meisel, styled by Alex White; W magazine March 2009.

14/15

Kat Dennings and Jessica Chastain in "The Brave Ones," photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Alex White; W magazine September 2010.

15/15

"Lara Stone: Love Machine," photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2015.

Keywords

New Years EveKissing