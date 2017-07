Next Friday, the likes of Cindy Sherman and Mickalene Thomas , along with more than 50 other artists, are sending some of their most prized portraits out east to the Hamptons for "About Face," the New York Academy of Art's annual summer exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center. And despite being co-curated this time around by an Academy newcomer, Scott Avett of the band the Avett Brothers, there'll be plenty of familiar faces, too: Leonardo DiCaprio will be showing up thanks to one of Yung Jake's emoji masterpieces , taking his place alongside the writer E. L. Doctorow, as painted by Eric Fischl, and Bob Colacello , who can be seen through a hunk of Dustin Yellin-constructed glass. Preview those works, plus a Jean-Michel Basquiat owned by the artist's pal, the late Glenn O'Brien , here.