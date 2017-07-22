Eye Candy

A First Look at Some Eclectic Faces in the Hamptons, From Cindy Sherman to Leonardo DiCaprio

Next Friday, the likes of Cindy Sherman and Mickalene Thomas, along with more than 50 other artists, are sending some of their most prized portraits out east to the Hamptons for "About Face," the New York Academy of Art's annual summer exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center. And despite being co-curated this time around by an Academy newcomer, Scott Avett of the band the Avett Brothers, there'll be plenty of familiar faces, too: Leonardo DiCaprio will be showing up thanks to one of Yung Jake's emoji masterpieces, taking his place alongside the writer E. L. Doctorow, as painted by Eric Fischl, and Bob Colacello, who can be seen through a hunk of Dustin Yellin-constructed glass. Preview those works, plus a Jean-Michel Basquiat owned by the artist's pal, the late Glenn O'Brien, here.
Credit
ArtBase
Courtesy of the artist and Metro Pictures, New York
1/17

Cindy Sherman, Untitled, 1982.

Beth Rudin DeWoody collection
2/17

Nicole Eisenman, Inspiration, 2004.

Courtesy of the artist and Mary Boone Gallery
3/17

Will Cotton, Ron, 2009.

Scott Avett
4/17

Scott Avett, Fatherhood / Who's Bleeding?, 2013.

Rick and Monica Segal collection
5/17

Eric Fischl, E.L. Doctorow, 2005.

Courtesy of the artist and Anna Zorina Gallery, New York
6/17

Patty Horing, The New Body, 2016.

Heidi Elbers
7/17

Heidi Elbers, Stella, 2017.

Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94
8/17

Lyle Ashton Harris, Waiters, Black Male Exhibition Dinner, New York, 1994, 2015.

Courtesy of the artist and Tripoli Gallery of Contemporary Art
9/17

Yung Jake, leo, 2016.

Rebecca Orcutt
10/17

Rebecca Orcutt, Sorry the Movie Wasn't That Good, 2017.

Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94
11/17

Laurie Simmons, How We See / Tatiana (Green), 2015.

Courtesy of the artist and Kaufman Repetto, Milano/New York
12/17

Billy Sullivan, Keith, 2010-2012.

Mickalene Thomas
13/17

Mickalene Thomas, I've Been Good to Me, 2015.

Private collection
14/17

Dustin Yellin, Portrait of Bob Colacello, 2010.

Bernardo Siciliano
15/17

Bernardo Siciliano, Social Network, 2017.

David Kratz
16/17

David Kratz, Afternoon, 2008.

Estate of Glenn O'Brien
17/17

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Untitled, 1981.

Keywords

PortraitsEye CandyNew York Academy Of ArtCindy ShermanMickalene Thomas