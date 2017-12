There's a long history of rappers promoting their love of designer fashion through song. Case in point: Kanye West , who over the years has name-dropped Margiela, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent among many others. But while West is currently busy actually designing clothes now, another musician has come to take the title of best dressed rapper: Nicki Minaj . While Minaj has never shied away from a good designer namedrop in a rap, this week she opted to shoutout a younger brand, rather than a luxury mega player, in her new verse on A$AP Ferg's "Plain Jane." "Queen is the name, Rafaello did the chain; This is Monse , patty Plain Jane," she says on the hook. Minaj has indeed been wearing plenty of Monse since attending the brand's Spring 2018 show, adding some true fashion cred to what has been a designer-filled year in the singer's closet—and Instagram. Here, a celebration of some of Minaj's best designer moments of 2018.