NYC Pride: 20 Chic Pieces to Wear to the Parade this Weekend The annual parades celebrating LGBT culture and pride kicked off in the beginning of June—the same month as the Stonewall riots of 1969—on the west coast in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and will go out with a bang in New York City this weekend. As in years past, fashion brands are offering a range of Pride-related products, that don't necessarily involve rainbows. This year, Marc Jacobs printed a special Pride month t-shirt; Prabal Gurung, who showed a politically-charged Fall 2017 collection, is selling sweaters bearing the phrase, "Love is love"; and Nike produced a "Be True" collection, including rainbow VaporMax sneakers. Plus, plenty of other fashion houses are showing their love for the rainbow flag. Here, 20 chic options to wear with pride this weekend.