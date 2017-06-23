NYC Pride: 20 Chic Pieces to Wear to the Parade this Weekend

The annual parades celebrating LGBT culture and pride kicked off in the beginning of June—the same month as the Stonewall riots of 1969—on the west coast in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and will go out with a bang in New York City this weekend. As in years past, fashion brands are offering a range of Pride-related products, that don't necessarily involve rainbows. This year, Marc Jacobs printed a special Pride month t-shirt; Prabal Gurung, who showed a politically-charged Fall 2017 collection, is selling sweaters bearing the phrase, "Love is love"; and Nike produced a "Be True" collection, including rainbow VaporMax sneakers. Plus, plenty of other fashion houses are showing their love for the rainbow flag. Here, 20 chic options to wear with pride this weekend.
“One Fire” Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, Styled by Camilla Nickerson, W Magazine March 2008.
“One Fire” Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, Styled by Camilla Nickerson, W Magazine March 2008.

Vetements x Comme de Garçons SHIRT Colored Stripes Gay Sweater, $625, doverstreetmarket.com

Stella Mccartney Rainbow Silicone IPhone 6 Case, $85, www.net-a-porter.com

Levis Pride Flag Pin, $12, levi.com

Human Rights Campaign, Make America Gay Again Rainbow T-Shirt, hrc.org

Gucci, Square Framed Glittered Acetate Sunglasses, $400, net-a-porter.com

Marc Jacobs, Metallic Intarsia Cotton Sweater, $295, net-a-porter.com

Converse, Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 1st Pride Parade High Top, $110, Nike.com

The Elder Statesman, Rainbow Intarsia Cashmere Sweater, $555, Mr.Porter.com

Christopher Kane, Beaded Mid-Heel Sandal, $417, Christopherkane.com

Loewe, Elephant Striped Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,290, net-a-porter.com

Happy Socks, Compression Stripe Sock, $21, happysocks.com

Emma Pake, Sunrise Monica Mesh-Trimmed Bandeau Swimsuit, $129, net-a-porter.com

Paul Smith, Rainbow Striped Cotton-Pique Polo Shirt, $255, MatchesFashion.com

Love Moschino, Logo Print Shirt, $181, Farfetch.com

Adidas, Pride Pack Superstar Shoes, $100, Adidas.com

Edie Parker, Jean Striped Acrylic Clutch, $777, net-a-porter.com

Urban Outfitters, UO Community Cares + GLSEN Pride Love Tee, $28, UrbanOutfitters.com

Topshop Unique, Striped Ribbed Stretch Knit Polo Shirt, $160, net-a-porter.com

Givenchy, Ruffled Striped Silk-Chiffon Dress, $1,680, net-a-porter.com

Alice and Olvia, Rainbow Leather Clee Crossbody, $395, aliceandolivia.com

