NYC Pride: 20 Chic Pieces to Wear to the Parade this Weekend

“One Fire” Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, Styled by Camilla Nickerson, W Magazine March 2008.
Vetements x Comme de Garçons SHIRT Colored Stripes Gay Sweater, $625, doverstreetmarket.com
Stella Mccartney Rainbow Silicone IPhone 6 Case, $85, www.net-a-porter.com
Levis Pride Flag Pin, $12, levi.com
Human Rights Campaign, Make America Gay Again Rainbow T-Shirt, hrc.org
Gucci, Square Framed Glittered Acetate Sunglasses, $400, net-a-porter.com
Marc Jacobs, Metallic Intarsia Cotton Sweater, $295, net-a-porter.com
Converse, Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 1st Pride Parade High Top, $110, Nike.com
The Elder Statesman, Rainbow Intarsia Cashmere Sweater, $555, Mr.Porter.com
Christopher Kane, Beaded Mid-Heel Sandal, $417, Christopherkane.com
Loewe, Elephant Striped Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,290, net-a-porter.com
Happy Socks, Compression Stripe Sock, $21, happysocks.com
Emma Pake, Sunrise Monica Mesh-Trimmed Bandeau Swimsuit, $129, net-a-porter.com
Paul Smith, Rainbow Striped Cotton-Pique Polo Shirt, $255, MatchesFashion.com
Love Moschino, Logo Print Shirt, $181, Farfetch.com
Adidas, Pride Pack Superstar Shoes, $100, Adidas.com
Edie Parker, Jean Striped Acrylic Clutch, $777, net-a-porter.com
Urban Outfitters, UO Community Cares + GLSEN Pride Love Tee, $28, UrbanOutfitters.com
Topshop Unique, Striped Ribbed Stretch Knit Polo Shirt, $160, net-a-porter.com
Givenchy, Ruffled Striped Silk-Chiffon Dress, $1,680, net-a-porter.com
Alice and Olvia, Rainbow Leather Clee Crossbody, $395, aliceandolivia.com