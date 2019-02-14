Party People

All the Celebrities on the NYFW Party Scene: Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and More

New York Fashion Week may have been hit by an unexpected snow storm, but you don't expect a little weather to stop people from hitting a good party, do you? No chance. This season, the best parties spanned the full week of shows, and brought out some of the week's biggest front row celebs and famous catwalkers. Naturally, it all kicked off with Bella Hadid, who celebrated her new Michael Michael Kors Spring 2019 campaign on Tuesday night; and exactly one week later, NYFW closed it out with sister Gigi at a birthday party for makeup artist Patrick Ta that doubled as the launch of Moët & Chandon’s new limited-edition Living Ties Rosé Imperial Champagne collection. Also making the rounds were Kaia Gerber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kendall Jenner, and more. Here, catch all the stars you may have missed on Fashion Week's party circuit.
JORDACHE FW19 : PRESENTATION
Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Jordache party during New York Fashion Week on February 5, 2019 in New York City.

Bella Hadid attends the Jump Into Spring: MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2019 Launch Party at Dolby Soho on February 5, 2019 in New York City.

Camilla Belle attends the Jump Into Spring: MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2019 Launch Party at Dolby Soho on February 5, 2019 in New York City.

Giorgia Tordini and Elsa Hosk attend the Attico dinner during New York Fashion Week on February 8th in New York City.

Billie Eilish and Tavi Gevinson at the GARAGE issue launch party at Galerie Perrotin during New York Fashion Week on February 5, 2019.

Harley Viera-Newton attends the launch of Duncan during New York Fashion Week on February 10th in New York City.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Attico dinner during New York Fashion Week on February 8th in New York City.

Karen Elson and Tabitha Simmons attend the NET-A-PORTER and The Society of MSK hosted Winter Luncheon during New York Fashion Week on February 6th.

Jeremy Scott and Bria Vinaite attend the Jeremy Scott after-party during New York Fashion Week on February 8th in New York City.

Amanda Lepore attends Pat McGrath Labs x Bergdorf Goodman party during New York Fashion Week on February 8th in New York City.

Young Miami and Lenny Kravitz attend the Pat McGrath Labs x Bergdorf Goodman party during New York Fashion Week on February 8th in New York City.

Anja Rubik attends the Inez and Vinoodh x Menē cocktail party during New York Fashion Week on February 12th in New York City.

Jonathan Simkhai and Zara Larsson attend the Jonathan Simkhai after-party during New York Fashion Week on February 9h in New York City.

Jasmine Sanders, Quincy Brown, and Winne Harlow attends the Christian Louboutin party during New York Fashion Week on February 13th in New York City.

Gigi Hadid, Patrick Ta, and Bella Hadid attend the Moet x Patrick Ta birthday dinner during New York Fashion Week on February 12th in New York City.

Sara Sampaio & designer Lisa Chavy introduce "LIVY" at Landmarc, West Broadway on February 12, 2019 in New York City.

Kendall Jenner and Yang Mi attend Stuart Weitzman Spring Celebration 2019 on February 12, 2019 in New York City.

