While the scenes of Paris Haute Couture week may be flooding our Instagram feeds, rarely does one get a glimpse of the real couture: the talented petites mains, or couture seamstresses, as they stitch by stitch build confections of tulle, silk, and lace . Luckily, Olivia Palermo is here to provide a true look at some of the best and most fascinating areas in the world of fashion, as she finds herself in Dior 's grand ateliers, only a handful of days before the show, elbow-to-elbow with Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. "My first couture show was probably Valentino over 10 years ago," explained Palermo, who is no stranger to the red carpet or the front row. But even she couldn't contain her excitement over the prospect of digging into the famed house's archival collection and getting a sneak peek. "It was such a pleasure to take the time to be walked through the collection, pay attention to every beautiful detail, and catch up with my friend Maria before the madness of the show begins," she said. Here, Palermo's exclusive Dior couture photo diary.