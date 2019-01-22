It is rare that any designer has any free time in the days leading up to a runway show, but Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri always finds time for friends. "We are both so excited that she could show me her House and share the fine details of the atelier," said Palermo.
This spring's couture collection has a circus theme—and anything goes at the circus, including gorgeous gowns. "Here we're admiring the savoir faire that goes into each piece of the collection," Palermo said. Every runway look is hand-sewn by a highly skilled member of the atelier.
"We're looking at the exquisite details that come only as a result of the finest craftsmanship," she explained. This ballerina-style dress featured pieces of tulle woven together by hand.
A sneak peek of two couture gowns before they walk in the show. In addition to a grand circus tent and circus-influenced clothes, Maria Grazia Chiuri has also planned a surprise performance by the all-female circus group Mimbre, who have travelled from London to participate in the show.
Any last-minute changes? Chiuri and Palermo look over the final details with one of the house's designers. It is so rare to have an inside look into the world of couture, which is often quite secretive and reserved for devoted maison clients and red carpet royalty only."It was an honor to be walked through such a vibrant and joyful collection,” said Palermo.
While most of these couture designs start with a brilliant sketch, the sketches are also used to help determine the order of the show. Many devoted Dior clients, often decked out in head-to-toe Dior couture, will attend the show and then choose their handmade wares for a next season or special event.
So much of what has come before is an influence upon future Dior collections—and not everyone gets to have a firsthand, gloved look at the archive. "Waiting with bated breath for the unveil of an original Christian Dior hat. You know I love an accessory!"
"It's incredible to see how both the shoes themselves and their design ensure the test of time," she said. These red velvet pumps were designed for the Duchess of Windsor by Roger Vivier for Christian Dior around 1955. The Christian Dior company bought them in an auction sale in 1998, and now stores them safely in the archive.
"Getting a closer look at the immaculate preservation of the archival garments," Palermo explained. This embroidered dancing dress, from Spring/Summer 1953, and its stole are protected by acid-free silk paper.
"Some silhouettes last a lifetime," Palermo says. Isn't that the truth—this Dior gown, from 1949, is one of the most famous evening gowns in the Dior archives.
Now off to the circus! Palermo arrives at the iconic Musée Rodin to take in the Dior Spring 2019 couture show, wearing a Dior cotton jacket and leather crop pants.
The grand entrance to Dior's couture show, on the grounds of the Musée Rodin.