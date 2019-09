The vibe at Oscar de la Renta 's Spring/Summer 2020 show was, as always, the height of sophisticated elegance. When it came to hair and makeup, that meant models were mostly fresh faced, with just a few bold eye moments—most notably an on-trend orange shadow with hints of blue, pink, and yellow—to keep things interesting. When it came to the clothes, that clarity of vision also prevailed, although there was a bit of power clashing going on, as demonstrated by Adesuwa Aighewi 's pattern-collage of a look. Check out all the backstage, pre-show moments you missed, here.