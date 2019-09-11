NYFW

Go Backstage at Oscar de la Renta with Adesuwa Aighewi and Grace Bol

The vibe at Oscar de la Renta's Spring/Summer 2020 show was, as always, the height of sophisticated elegance. When it came to hair and makeup, that meant models were mostly fresh faced, with just a few bold eye moments—most notably an on-trend orange shadow with hints of blue, pink, and yellow—to keep things interesting. When it came to the clothes, that clarity of vision also prevailed, although there was a bit of power clashing going on, as demonstrated by Adesuwa Aighewi's pattern-collage of a look. Check out all the backstage, pre-show moments you missed, here.
Backstage at Oscar de la Renta SS20 show
Serichai Traipoom
Backstage at the Oscar de la Renta SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Serichai Traipoom
