This awards season has had, if nothing else, a ton of wattage, thanks in no small part to A Star Is Born 's Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. That's been particularly true for the 2019 Oscars, which announced its nominations on Tuesday morning, finally shifting the spotlight from Kevin Hart and the fact that this year's ceremony will be just the second ever to go without a host . Instead, the focus has returned to Gaga and Glenn Close , who are officially up against each other for Best Actress once again. Cooper was also nominated for Best Actor, though no doubt much to his chagrin, he missed out on a Best Director nom, joining Timothée Chalamet on the list of this year's surprises and snubs .) Of course, there are plenty of others who'll be keeping Gaga and Close company on February 24. See the other nominees photographed in the pages of W, here.