Oscar Nominations 2019: See Photos of Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, and More Stars in the Race

This awards season has had, if nothing else, a ton of wattage, thanks in no small part to A Star Is Born's Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. That's been particularly true for the 2019 Oscars, which announced its nominations on Tuesday morning, finally shifting the spotlight from Kevin Hart and the fact that this year's ceremony will be just the second ever to go without a host. Instead, the focus has returned to Gaga and Glenn Close, who are officially up against each other for Best Actress once again. Cooper was also nominated for Best Actor, though no doubt much to his chagrin, he missed out on a Best Director nom, joining Timothée Chalamet on the list of this year's surprises and snubs.) Of course, there are plenty of others who'll be keeping Gaga and Close company on February 24. See the other nominees photographed in the pages of W, here.
Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira.
Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Best Performances 2019.

Mahershala Ali photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Lady Gaga photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, November 2012.

Amy Adams photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

Sam Rockwell photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Best Performances 2018.

Bradley Cooper photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, Star Power 2018.

Regina King photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Best Performances 2019.

Viggo Mortensen photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Rachel Weisz photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

Adam Driver photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2017.

Emma Stone photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

Christian Bale photographed by Andreas Laszlo Konrath for W Magazine, February 2011.

Willem Dafoe photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Best Performances 2019.

Rami Malek photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, October 2016.

Melissa McCarthy photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

