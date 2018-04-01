A Brief History of the Palm Tree In Modern Art

When the Berlin-based art historian and curator Robert Grunenberg was at Art Basel Miami Beach three years ago, he noticed that there were over 60 art works at the fair that referenced palm trees. He returned to Berlin and spent months researching the religious and cultural history of the palm in Western art, and the role it continues to play today in fashion, social media, and ecological preservation. He's putting that on display for the first show of his namesake gallery opening this month in Berlin, featuring the work of 20th-century and contemporary artists like John Baldessari, Marcel Broodthaers, Ed Ruscha, Sigmar Polke, David Hockney, and others who have explored the power of the palm. “The palm tree has become the symbol for California as this paradise on earth, the symbol for the America dream," Grunenberg said, noting that the palm, which was originally imported to the U.S. from Mexico in the 20th century and has a 150-year life expectancy, is slowly dying out in California. Here, a quick survey of the palm in art.
Bruno V. Roels, Across The Finishing Line, 2017
©Bruno V. Roels , Courtesy Gallery FIFTY ONE
1/15

Bruno V. Roels, Across The Finishing Line, 2017

Courtesy of the artist and Alexander Schröder, Berlin
2/15

Juliette Blightman, All those, too, who are sustained by the alternative hopes, 2006*

Courtesy of the artist Photo: Roman März
3/15

Alicja Kwade, Untitled, 2018

Courtesy of the artist and Marian Goodman Gallery, New York
4/15

John Baldessari, Overlap Series: Two Palm Trees and Person (With Finger In Mouth), 2001

Courtesy of the artist and Marian Goodman Gallery, New York
5/15

John Baldessari, Overlap Series: Jogger (With Cosmic Event), 2001

Courtesy of the artist and Marian Goodman Gallery, New York
6/15

John Baldessari, Overlap Series: Various Palm Trees and Person Being Shoved, 2001

Hall Collection
7/15

David Hockney, „Café“ from Parade Triple Bill, 1979

Collection SFMOMA © The Estate of Sigmar Polke / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn
8/15

Sigmar Polke Palmen (Palm Trees), 1968

©Bruno V. Roels , Courtesy Gallery FIFTY ONE
9/15

Bruno V. Roels, Looking For Cole Porter, 2017

10/15

Wolfgang Plöger, Palm Trees of Iraq #17 (C/M/CM/K), 2015

© DAVID HOCKNEY
11/15

David Hockney, Great Pyramid at Giza with Broken Head from Thebes, 1963

Copyright Estate Marcel Broodthaers
12/15

Marcel Broodthaers, Palmier A,1974

Courtesy of the artist and Dvir Gallery, Brussels
13/15

Sarah Ortmeyer, KOKO, 2015

14/15
© Ed Ruscha. Courtesy of the artist and Gagosian Gallery
15/15

Ed Ruscha, from the publication A Few Palm Trees, 1971

Keywords

Palm TreesJohn BaldessariDavid HockneyEd Ruscha