Paris Fashion Week: All the Best Runway Looks for Fall 2019

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on a high note, with lots of sunshine and an afternoon of shows highlighting some of the week’s emerging talent, including the labels Rokh, Marine Serre, and Jacquemus. Day two saw a nipped waist and ’50s and ’60s inspiration at Dior, with the other major show of the day, Saint Laurent, heralding in the return of oversize shoulders in strong outerwear. As the week progresses, everyone will certainly be looking toward the Chanel show, wondering how the house will pay homage to the great late Karl Lagerfeld and welcome the new creative director Virginie Viard. If it is anything like the Fendi show, one can assume there will be a ton of beautiful clothing and not a dry eye in the house. Here, all of the best looks of the season.
Jacquemus
Jacquemus

Simon Porte Jacquemus invited his guests to the south of France via a warehouse on the outskirts of Paris on the first night of Paris Fashion Week. In a square decorated to evoke the countryside, complete with a very Instagramable little market and cute doorsteps, Jacquemus showed chic daywear in powdery and rust hues, with a number of covetable accessories, for which he is quickly becoming known.

Marine Serre

Despite a certain toughness in this season’s collections (think head-covering bodysuits, parkas, and quilted cape outerwear), Marine Serre’s fall collection still retained the romance, especially in her found-fabric patchwork dresses.

Rokh

Punctuated by bright, almost acid blue, red, yellow, and green hues, the designer Rok Hwang’s fall collection felt equally special and new yet classic at the same time. At the classic end of things, this buttery leather trench is a sure winner for fall.

Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri visited the ’50s and ’60s for Dior’s fall collection, with Teddy Boys (a subculture of Brits who wore Edwardian-style dress in the ’50s) serving as a starting point, as well as Dior’s own work at that time. This chic little knit can easily be worn in this nipped-waist runway style or thrown over a dark-wash jean for a chic everyday look.

Saint Laurent

While Saint Laurent collections have sometimes felt like they’ve flashed back to the ’80s, Anthony Vaccarello’s fall collection offered up beautiful, strong coats with extra-tall shoulders, while ’80s-style neon looks comprised the second half of the show.

