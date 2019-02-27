Paris Fashion Week: All the Best Runway Looks for Fall 2019

Simon Porte Jacquemus invited his guests to the south of France via a warehouse on the outskirts of Paris on the first night of Paris Fashion Week. In a square decorated to evoke the countryside, complete with a very Instagramable little market and cute doorsteps, Jacquemus showed chic daywear in powdery and rust hues, with a number of covetable accessories, for which he is quickly becoming known.
Despite a certain toughness in this season’s collections (think head-covering bodysuits, parkas, and quilted cape outerwear), Marine Serre’s fall collection still retained the romance, especially in her found-fabric patchwork dresses.
Punctuated by bright, almost acid blue, red, yellow, and green hues, the designer Rok Hwang’s fall collection felt equally special and new yet classic at the same time. At the classic end of things, this buttery leather trench is a sure winner for fall.
Maria Grazia Chiuri visited the ’50s and ’60s for Dior’s fall collection, with Teddy Boys (a subculture of Brits who wore Edwardian-style dress in the ’50s) serving as a starting point, as well as Dior’s own work at that time. This chic little knit can easily be worn in this nipped-waist runway style or thrown over a dark-wash jean for a chic everyday look.
While Saint Laurent collections have sometimes felt like they’ve flashed back to the ’80s, Anthony Vaccarello’s fall collection offered up beautiful, strong coats with extra-tall shoulders, while ’80s-style neon looks comprised the second half of the show.