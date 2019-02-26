Paris Fashion Week

Backstage at Dior's Fall 2019 Show, Bucket Hats Are Now the Height of Chic

Paris Fashion Week technically kicked off on Monday, but it wasn't until Dior's fall 2019 show on Tuesday afternoon that things really fell into place. After paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld, whom the house lauded as "the alchemist of elegance and beauty," creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri then served up her latest twist on her usual formula of an artist collaboration and a catchy slogan tee. (Karlie Kloss, who sat next to Jennifer Lawrence (and her sizable engagement ring, gave a little preview of this season's slogan tees in the front row, in a shirt that read "sisterhood is global.") Against the backdrop of a set designed by Tomaso Binga—the artist Bianca Pucciarelli's pseudonym, which references male privilege in the art world—that tee was soon joined by another which read "sisterhood is powerful," plus a wide array of tulle gowns and elegant takes on the bucket hat. Head backstage for a closer look, here.
and
A Dior model backstage
Cleo Glover
1/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
2/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
3/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
4/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
5/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
6/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
7/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
8/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
9/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
10/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
11/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
12/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
13/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
14/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
15/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
16/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
17/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
18/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
19/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
20/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
21/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
22/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
23/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
24/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
25/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
26/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
27/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Cleo Glover
28/28

Backstage at the Dior FW 19 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.

Keywords

DiorParis Fashion Week