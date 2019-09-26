PFW

Paris Fashion Week's Front Row Is Filled With Fashion and Film Legends

As fashion month comes to a close, the last crop of celebrities to celebrate the industry's newest collections touched down in France for Paris Fashion Week. And of course, to close out the final days of the monthlong spectacle, fashion and film legends made their way to the front row. Julianne Moore perched in the front row next to Isabelle Huppert and Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek made an appearance at Saint Laurent, and even Kate Moss smiled and posed in front of the Eiffel Tower (typical tourist of the city of lights, she is not). See how the rest of your favorite celebrities made their way through the city of lights for Paris Fashion Week, here.
Pierre Suu
Michele Lamy attends the Marine Serre Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Neelofa Mohd Noor attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Jorja Smith attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Jeanne Damas attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Julianne Moore, Isabelle Huppert and Monica Bellucci attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Victor Boyko
Natalia Vodianova and Karlie Kloss attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Cindy Crawford attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Amber Valletta attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Ezra Miller attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Rami Malek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff
Zoe Kravitz and her companion actor Karl Glusman attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Peter White
Tina Kunakey and Paloma Elsesser attends the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Peter White
Jourdan Dunn and Tyga attend the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Peter White
Violet Chachki and Isabelle Adjani attend the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Peter White
Grace Coddington and Anna Wintour attend the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dominique Charriau
Mélanie Thierry attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pierre Suu
Olivia Culpo and Halsey attend the Redemption Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pascal Le Segretain
Dree Hemingway attends the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pascal Le Segretain
Evan Mock attends the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pascal Le Segretain
Alton Mason attends the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pascal Le Segretain
Kelela attends the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

