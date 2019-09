Paris Fashion Week's Front Row Is Filled With Fashion and Film Legends

As fashion month comes to a close, the last crop of celebrities to celebrate the industry's newest collections touched down in France for Paris Fashion Week . And of course, to close out the final days of the monthlong spectacle, fashion and film legends made their way to the front row. Julianne Moore perched in the front row next to Isabelle Huppert and Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek made an appearance at Saint Laurent, and even Kate Moss smiled and posed in front of the Eiffel Tower (typical tourist of the city of lights, she is not). See how the rest of your favorite celebrities made their way through the city of lights for Paris Fashion Week, here.