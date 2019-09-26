Paris Fashion Week's Front Row Is Filled With Fashion and Film Legends

Michele Lamy attends the Marine Serre Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Neelofa Mohd Noor attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jorja Smith attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jeanne Damas attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Julianne Moore, Isabelle Huppert and Monica Bellucci attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Natalia Vodianova and Karlie Kloss attend the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Cindy Crawford attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Amber Valletta attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Salma Hayek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Ezra Miller attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rami Malek attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Zoe Kravitz and her companion actor Karl Glusman attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Tina Kunakey and Paloma Elsesser attends the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jourdan Dunn and Tyga attend the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Violet Chachki and Isabelle Adjani attend the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Grace Coddington and Anna Wintour attend the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Mélanie Thierry attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo and Halsey attend the Redemption Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Dree Hemingway attends the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Evan Mock attends the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Alton Mason attends the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kelela attends the Paco Rabanne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.