Party People

Paris Jackson Is Barely Recognizable With Long, Brunette Extensions

Paris Jackson has undergone plenty of hair changes over the past few years, trying styles as varied as a bleach blonde shag to something called a "watermelon" hue. But since going back to her natural hair color of brown just a few weeks ago, Jackson is looking like you've never seen her before (well, unless you have access to an old yearbook). This week, the model attended a party for Alice & Olivia's collaboration with Keith Haring sporting extensions that took her hair to new lengths. Also this week, two steadfast blondes, Karlie Kloss and Gwyneth Paltrow—both newlyweds, as well—came together at the 2018 Guggenheim International Gala, presented by Dior, and Lily-Rose Depp hosted a perfume party for Chanel in London. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Stacey Bendet And Paris Jackson Celebrate The Launch Of Keith Haring x alice + olivia
Paris Jackson attends the Launch Of Keith Haring x alice + olivia at Highline Stages on November 13, 2018 in New York City.

Karlie Kloss and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on November 15, 2018 in New York City.

Jaime King and Jorja Smith attend the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on November 15, 2018 in New York City.

Lily-Rose Depp arriving at Annabel's club for the Chanel perfume party on November 13, 2018 in London, England.

Martha Stewart and Chef Jose Andres attend Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Reopening at Dorado Beach on November 9, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and Helena Christensen attend Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Reopening at Dorado Beach on November 10, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Lisa Borders, Amber Heard, and Amy Schumer attend the Conversations for Change Dinner Hosted by The Glenlivet in New York City.

Sienna Miller attends the Visa x IMG Fashion Holiday Dinner at The Glasshouses on November 13, 2018 in New York City.

Helena Christensen and Viggo Mortensen attend Universal Pictures With The Cinema Society Host The After Party For "Green Book" at Jimmy At The James Hotel on November 14, 2018 in New York.

Martha Hunt attends the launch of Grey Goose La Fontaine in New York City.

Carol Lim and Soo Joo Park attend the Opening Ceremony 10 Soul Launch in New York City.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends New York City Center's 75th Anniversary Gala in New York City.

Jessica Hart and Alessandra Brawn celebrate the launch of ASKK NY in New York City.

Aamito Lagum attends a dinner of the Alejandra Alonso Rojas pop-up shop in New York City.

Patti Hansen and Keith Richards attend the launch of"Patti Hansen: A Portrait" in New York City,

Chiara Ferragni attends Calzedonia’s #LEGSMOODON in Shanghai.

Delilah Belle Hamlin attends the Jonathan Simkhai x Intermix Night Night Launch Party in Los Angeles.

Joe Jonas attends the opening of Louis Vuitton's “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibition at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Shanghai.

Alicia Vikander attends the opening of Louis Vuitton's “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibition at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Shanghai.

Jaden Smith attends the opening of Louis Vuitton's “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibition at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Shanghai.

Nicolas Ghesquiere and Sophie Turner attend the opening of Louis Vuitton's “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibition at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Shanghai.

Olivia Culpo attended BCBGMAXAZRIA’s Friendsgiving celebration with lifestyle influencer and co-founder of clean skincare brand Summer Fridays, Marianna Hewitt and her business partner Lauren Gores, among others in West Hollywood, California on November 13, 2018.

