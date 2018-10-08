Paris Jackson has undergone a near-blinding array of hair color transformations this year. There were the spring’s peach-toned highlights , a look that was swiftly followed by a blonde bleach job for the summer. Then, in what was perhaps her boldest summer statement—one that made a strong case in opposition to the widespread peach trend that Jackson herself had tested out earlier in the season—she stepped out of Los Angeles’s Nine Zero One salon with burnt-orange waves streaked with a hint of peach , cut just below her shoulders. “Watermelon Shine,” her stylist described the color.

Now, just in time for fall, she’s dialled back the wattage: On Friday, she debuted her latest color—a mink brown with hints of red highlights that Jackson likened to her look from nearly a decade ago . “Now lol,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram stories. “8 yrs ago,” she wrote over the next image, a red-carpet shot from 2010. Her new style comes nearly down to her waist—presumably thanks to extensions, given that it was cropped to collarbone length during New York Fashion Week—and, adding to the similarities to her teenage look, she took to styling it bone-straight.

Jackson and her new hair spent the weekend at the Rise Lantern Festival in Jean, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas, with her Soundflowers bandmate and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

Loading View on Instagram

“Before he became my boyfriend, we had this crazy connection. I’ve never made music with another person the way I’ve made it with him, I’ve never been able to sing the way I do with him,” Jackson told Stevie Nicks in an interview for CR Fashion Book last month. (Previously, Jackson had been linked to Cara Delevingne .) “It’s so magical .” (Since they started writing together, they’ve amassed enough material for two or three records, Jackson estimated.) The band may have Jackson’s grandmother’s stamp of approval ; here’s hoping her new beau and new look do, too.

Related: Paris Jackson Bought Her Dog to Fashion Week